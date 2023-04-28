Car test | A head-turning car came to Finland, the shape of which is difficult to define – “Dauntingly stylish”

The Peugeot 408 model has increased ground clearance, but it is still a low car. The car was photographed in front of the Aleksanteri theater in Helsinki.

The Peugeot 408 is a refreshingly different car that has been flattened into a streamlined shape. HS tried a specialty whose price tag makes you wonder.

French fries are not at the top of the sales statistics, but at least in one area they stand out. In design.

In recent years, Peugeot and Citroën have produced handsome and personal-looking vehicles that really catch the eye in traffic. And the color palette also offers other shades than Itä-Pasila on a rainy day.