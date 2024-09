A classic and its heir depicted in Kalkkis. The old Fiat 600 (right) was a cheap people’s car, the new one (left) strives to stand out from the crowd. The old version of the picture is from 1972.

The Fiat 600 is a delightfully cheerful novelty from Italy until you glance at the price tag.

Fiat The 600 was once a car familiar to many Finns. We drove with a small flea when we couldn’t afford anything better.

Kuussatanen, also known as “kusiainen”, was one of the cheapest cars on the market, in the same price category as Mosse and rätti-Sitikka.