Car test | A car will come from China that will rival even Mersu. Then a hot surprise is revealed on the dashboard.

From China's Wuhan comes a surprising car that rivals even Mercedes-Benz. The car was filmed at the Wiurila manor in Salo.

Voyah Free tries to offer budget luxury, but the dashboard reveals a hot surprise.

Wuhan is a city that has heard mostly bad news in recent years.

Now a new phenomenon is coming to the west from there, the Chinese higher class car brand Voyah. Coincidentally, it was founded in corona autumn 2020.

The handsome Voyah Free in the photos is a large, five-meter electric SUV with nearly 500 horsepower, four-wheel drive and a hefty 100-kilowatt-hour battery.