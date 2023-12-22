Friday, December 22, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Car test | A car will come from China that will rival even Mersu. Then a hot surprise is revealed on the dashboard.

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 22, 2023
in World Europe
0
Car test | A car will come from China that will rival even Mersu. Then a hot surprise is revealed on the dashboard.

From China's Wuhan comes a surprising car that rivals even Mercedes-Benz. The car was filmed at the Wiurila manor in Salo. Picture: Kimmo Taskinen / HS

Voyah Free tries to offer budget luxury, but the dashboard reveals a hot surprise.

Wuhan is a city that has heard mostly bad news in recent years.

Now a new phenomenon is coming to the west from there, the Chinese higher class car brand Voyah. Coincidentally, it was founded in corona autumn 2020.

The handsome Voyah Free in the photos is a large, five-meter electric SUV with nearly 500 horsepower, four-wheel drive and a hefty 100-kilowatt-hour battery.

#Car #test #car #China #rival #Mersu #hot #surprise #revealed #dashboard

See also  Football | Liverpool's Salah brought down Manchester City, Jürgen Klopp received a red card
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Neurons: useful in the study of reproductive disorders

Neurons: useful in the study of reproductive disorders

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result