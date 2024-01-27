In a time of super incentives, discounts on price lists, bonuses and super evaluations, a counter-current proposal arrives from Argentina. Eliminate taxes for cars “of the poor”, the mass of citizens who buy cars: cars costing less than 31 thousand euros will not pay taxes or anything else.

The idea is the same as the genius Henry Ford who did everything to lower the prices of his cars and increase the salaries of his army of workers. A strategy then followed by other competitors which led to something incredible: in 1929 five million cars were produced in the USA, while the rest of the world produced a total of 500 thousand. Especially in the twenties, thirties and forties the United States represented the motoring avant-garde of the twentieth century.

Obviously, those were different times, but establishing new parameters for the payment of taxes on cars and motorbikes, providing for the exemption of the payment of taxes for new cars whose final sales value is less than 28 million pesos (31,200 euros) is anyway, an idea.

“The measure – they explain to the Argentine Government – ​​allows us to address the economic situation of the sectors concerned and attempts to adapt market conditions to the new production costs, avoiding possible consequences in terms of a drop in production and employment”. And there is also a part dedicated to other cars: a rate of 20% for cars worth between 28 and 36 million pesos (40,200 euros).

While machines that exceed this threshold will pay taxes at 35%. As for motorbikes, those whose value is less than 5.3 million pesos (6,000 euros) will be exempt from payment, those with a value of up to 6.8 million pesos (7,600 euros) will pay a 20% rate, while the percentage will be 35% for all motorcycles of higher value. Will it work? We will see. It is certainly a case to be studied carefully. A lot of attention.