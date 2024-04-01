Car taxation | Norwegian electric car drivers to Purra: Don't rush with taxation

There are not enough electric cars in Finland for the government to worry about its revenue streams. This is what the Norwegian Electric Vehicle Association says.

Norwegians electric car drivers have a message for Finnish decision-makers: don't rush when you're in a hurry.

“You should have a bigger market share of electric cars before you start worrying [valtion tuloista]”, says the deputy general secretary of the Norwegian Electric Vehicle Association Petter Haugneland for HS.

He refers to what is happening in Finland for a discussion about the price of driving, as electrified transport reduces income from fuel and emission-based taxes. The Treasury minister Riikka Purra (ps) said in Marchthat electric cars must be taxed in new ways. Transport tax reforms are to be carried out quickly and during this government term.

The hot question is how. We asked for a tip from Norway, which is a pioneer in electric cars.

in Norway every fourth car is a fully electric car, while in Finland the share is three percent. The Norwegian Electric Vehicle Association estimates that a slow but determined sage is needed, which is turned year by year towards electricity.

“First, there must be good incentives when the market share of electric cars is small, and then they are reduced when the share increases,” says Haugneland.

An example of a Finnish incentive is a tax benefit if you choose an electric car as your company car.

As the incentives begin to wane, according to Haugneland, it is crucial that internal combustion engines are taxed more heavily. Otherwise, people who have lost benefits will return to gasoline and diesel.

“This can be done in any country, but of course it is not popular politically. But if the state is serious about carbon dioxide emissions being a problem and you want to reduce emissions, then the 'polluter pays' principle is used.”

Norwegians too haven't reached the end of the spectrum yet. Haugneland estimates that it will take until the 2040s before the last combustion engine leaves the land of the fjords.

In Norway, however, we are in a situation where electricity incentives are no longer increased but cut.

For example, no annual tax was paid for electric cars in the last decade, but taxation was tightened in 2021 and 2022.

Electric cars were also exempt from tolls until 2017. Now the customs fees have increased year by year.

This is how the sage turns.

A charging station for electric cars was built in Oslo last October. See also Movies | Michael Caine announced his retirement

When This is how the Norwegian model is dismantled out loud, those who switch to electric cars know in advance that the incentives will be followed by the payment period.

Haugneland mentions that some Norwegians are disappointed with the removal of benefits. However, those who received these benefits were the vanguard, for whom the car selection and charging infrastructure were still limited.

“Now buying an electric car is not a sacrifice. There is enough operating range.”

Finland enters the development from a completely different starting point, because the car selection is large. The future depends on the pace of electrification, which is currently being undermined by inflation and high interest rates. They slow down the sale of new cars.

At least the scenarios of the Finnish Technology Research Center (VTT) promise rapid growth of electric cars in Finland for the time being. HS wrote about it on Friday.

From the Norwegian point of view, rapid tax increases for a small fleet of cars could change the situation.

Interesting as a detail, for a long time no value added tax was paid on the price of electric cars in Norway.

Now tax is paid on the part that exceeds 500,000 kroner, or about 43,000 euros. It encourages choosing a smaller electric car.

In Finland, VAT is charged on all cars, including electric cars. The automotive industry has emphasized importance of this source of income.

This shows Norway's stronger ecological message. In Norway, the tax punishes the purchase of a large and expensive electric car, but in Finland it is only a good thing for the government's income.

“ “We are like guinea pigs.”

On the other hand Norway pumps oil from the sea. What makes comparing the countries unfair is that the country has a very prosperous oil fund. However, in Haugneland's opinion, the slow turning of the tax wizard does not require oil revenues from the states.

“We are like guinea pigs for the global electric car market. Of course, not everything can be copied and the climate conditions vary in the Nordic countries compared to Southern Europe. But if this works here, it should work everywhere.”

In any case, Norway is followed because of the amazing pace. The goal is for all new cars to be fully electric next year. According to the figures from the beginning of the year, the level is already around 90 percent.

“Of course we are proud to be at the forefront.”