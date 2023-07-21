To remember more easily and to verify there car tax expiry date and help taxpayers meet deadlines, there are a number of vehicle tax reminder services available.

Car tax expiry

The deadline for paying the car tax is set according to criteria defined by specific regulations. This tax is regulated by Presidential Decree February 5, 1953 n. 39known as “Consolidated text of the laws on vehicle taxes“. Furthermore, the art. 7 of the law n. 99 of 23 July 2009 made changes to the paragraph 29th of article 5 of Legislative Decree n. 953 of 1982expanding and clarifying the aspects relating to the vehicle tax.

Be careful when buying or registering a new car on the expiry date of the first car tax which may have previously returned to a system of exemption or suspension from payment of motor vehicle tax.

Car tax expiry dates

These are the dates by which you can pay the expired car tax without increases or penalties.

👉 stamp expired on 31 December 2022: to be paid between 1 and 31 January 2023;

👉 stamp expired on January 31, 2023: to be paid between February 1 and 28, 2023;

👉 stamp duty expired on 28 February 2023: to be paid between 1 and 31 March 2023

👉 stamp duty expired on 31 March 2023: to be paid between 1 and 30 April 2023

👉 stamp expired on April 30, 2023: to be paid between May 1 and 31, 2023;

👉 stamp expired on 31 May 2023: to be paid between 1 and 30 June 2023;

👉 stamp duty expired on 30 June 2023: to be paid between 1 and 31 July 2023

👉 stamp expired on 31 July 2023: to be paid between 1 and 31 August 2023;

👉 stamp expired on 31 August 2023: to be paid between 1 and 30 September 2023;

👉 stamp expired on 30 September 2023: to be paid between 1 and 31 October 2023;

👉 stamp expired on 31 October 2023: to be paid between 1 and 30 November;

👉 stamp expired on November 30, 2023: to be paid between December 1 and 31;

👉 stamp duty expired on 31 December 2023: payment from 1 to 31 January 2024

Car tax expiry, 3 ways to verify it

IO APP: it is an application of public services, accessible by registering with Spid credentials or the Electronic Identity Card (Cie). For those who register at least one month before the payment deadline, the IO app will send a free reminder when the car tax expires. Furthermore, through this app, it is possible to pay the stamp duty and receive a payment confirmation. DOWNLOAD IO APP for IOS and Android RememberThe DEADLINE: this service provides a free reminder via e-mail and/or SMS, sent when the car tax payment is about to expire. Also in this case, the registration must take place at least one month before the payment deadline. The reminder will contain information regarding the expiry date of the car tax and the amount to be paid.

There registration can be done through the ACI website. ACISPACE: this application offers a series of services for safe and informed mobility for motorists, with access via Spid, Cie or elDAS (for European users).

Using the “MY VEHICLES” application, taxpayers can check the situation relating to the car tax of their vehicles of interest. They will be able to check if the stamp duty for the current year has been paid, the amount paid and how many days are left until the deadline. In addition, it will be possible to view payments from previous tax years, if the taxpayer was the person liable to pay the tax for those years. Otherwise, the taxpayer will be able to view only the previous tax years in which he was the taxpayer of the car tax.

ACI SPACE APP to remember the expiry of the car tax

Thanks to these reminder services to check the expiry date of the car tax, it is also possible to easily benefit from the tariff reductions that are applied by some regions, such as the Lazio Region and the Lombardy Region, in order to encourage taxpayers to promptly fulfill their car tax payment obligations, promoting greater regularity and facilitating the collection of car tax.

