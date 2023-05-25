following theflood which swept theEmilia Romagna, the regional council has decided to postpone some taxes payable by citizens affected by the devastating disaster. Among the deferred taxes is that of car tax of residents in the province of Reggio Emilia, Modena, Bologna, Ferrara, Ravenna, Forlì-Cesena And Rimini.

Car tax 2023 in Emilia Romagna

In Emilia Romagna it is postponed to September 30, 2023 the deadline for payment of vehicle taxes in expiration The April 30th and the 31 May. The Emilia-Romagna Regional Council established it with a specific resolution.

Flood emergency in Emilia-Romagna. Flooding of the Montone river and flooding of the Romiti district

The referral is for resident motorists in the provinces of Reggio Emilia, Modena, Bologna, Ferrara, Ravenna, Forlì-Cesena and Rimini, affected by bad weather.

Car tax expiry 2023 Emilia Romagna

Time is therefore allowed until October 2, 2023 to pay vehicle taxes due on 30 April and 31 May 2023for which the deadline for payment, provided for in article 1 of Ministerial decree n. 462/1998is respectively 31 May and 30 June 2023.

In Emilia Romagna, in the areas affected by the flood, the expiry of the car tax has been postponed

Under the measure, payments are made without applying for penalties and interest if made by 2 October next, the first working day following the expiry date of 30 September 2023.

