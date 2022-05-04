The tax of car tax in Italy changes from region to region. In fact, in some there is a kind of exemptionin the form of incentive also for the purchase of anew car. Among the cars that have the greater bonuses in fact there are those a low environmental impactlike the electric, hybridto LPG or methane.

By doing a tour for our Peninsula we see that for example in the autonomous province of Bolzano for the first three years from registration all vehicles a hydrogenmethane gas, LPG, electric and thermal hybrid they do not pay the infamous stamp. In Lombardy and in Piedmont even electric cars are exempt from the tax forever.

Electric, hybrid LPG and methane car tax exemption

The stamp exemption for the first 3 years is usually reserved for vehicles LPG And methane while the hybrid and the electric they usually enjoy a wider discount. Since the stamp is a regional stage, the terms of the exemptions are different. The Lombardy and in Piedmont electric cars never pay road tax. For BEVs, the exemption is for life.

There Campania on the other hand, it provides exemptions for ecological hybrid cars (petrol-electric or petrol-hydrogen) for the former 3 yearswhile the electric ones for i top 5. After this period the outlay is 25% of the amount foreseen for the corresponding petrol vehicles, which is also the same amount foreseen for the vehicles a LPG or methane.

Electric cars in Lombardy and Piedmont do not pay the car tax for life

The rules of Campania are the same also in Tuscany, Lombardy, Lazio, Emilia Romagna, Sicily, Abruzzo And Calabria. Also in Veneto drivers driving hybrid cars do not pay the road tax for three years.

4 years car tax exemption

In Liguria hybrid cars registered no earlier than January 1, 2016 have the exemption of the first stamp and four years subsequent. In Lombardy hybrid vehicles (petrol-electric, diesel-electric) with external charging registered enjoy one reduction of the stamp duty 50% percent for three years.

5 years car tax exemption

In the Marche the bonuses relate to hybrid cars that do not pay the road tax first year and for the next 5. In Puglia the exemption occurs as in the Marche but in this case it applies to registered hybrid vehicles since January 2014 and as in Basilicata the new vehicles also of the categories M1 and N1 with exclusive methane and exclusive LPG fueling, or with dual petrol / LPG or petrol / methane factory installedenjoy the temporary exemption for i first 5 years (if enrolled from 1st January 2013).

Hybrid cars enjoy a 5-year exemption from road tax in the Marche, Puglia and Basilicata regions

After this period, only methane / LPG and electric hybrid vehicles pay 25% of the motor vehicle tax while those with dual fuel (without electric, and therefore methane + petrol or LPG + petrol) must pay the full amount of the road tax.

Hydrogen car tax exemption

L’UmbriaFinally, compared to all the other Regions, it is the only one that has included rules for the stamp duty also for hydrogen cars which, such as hybrid electric petrol / electric and diesel / electric vehicles registered between January 2016 and December 2017, have the exemption of the car tax for first two years.

Disabled car tax exemption law 104

In addition to the regional basis, there are also exemptions from the car tax concerning the vehicles driven by the disabled or used for them accompaniment, with capacity limitation up to 2000 cc for petrol engines and 2800 cc for diesel ones. The exemption applies to one vehicle onlyin case the disabled person is in possession of several cars.

It does not pay the tax to the familiar who is fiscally responsible for the disabled person, naturally the owner of the vehicle for the transport of the sick person.

In order not to pay the stamp duty, one must therefore present a request. In the Regions affiliated with ACI it can be presented to the Provincial offices of the ICA or at Delegations of the Automobile Club. When submitting the application, the vehicle registration number must be indicated. The disabled person can have the exemption for another vehicle just in case sell the one previously stated or You scrapped it and delete it from PRA (Public vehicle registration). Without cancellation the stamp duty is paid in the following month on the date on which the event occurs. Vehicles for the transport of the disabled in the name of others cannot be exempted subjects, public or privatesuch as local authorities, cooperatives, transport companies, multifunctional taxis, etc.

Carriers of 104 do not pay the car tax

The application for the car tax exemption once successful continues from year to year. Those who benefit from it over time will only have to communicate if the vehicle is affected sold or canceled or that in the meantime there has been a pathological improvement or death of the owner.

Historic car tax exemption

Even historic cars benefit from car tax exemption, such as those that have completed their 30th year from the date of production or registration and those regularly registered with ASI or ai Fiat, Lancia and Alfa registers complete with Certificate of Historical Relevance.

The so-called twenty years “Youngtimer”that is, those who are more than 20 years old but less than 30, pay the 50% stamp duty, but only if they are registered with ASI and have the Certificate of Historical Relevance.

