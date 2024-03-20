A recent study carried out by researchers at the City of Hope Institute in the USA has shown promising results in the glioblastoma treatmentan extremely aggressive brain tumor, through an innovative CAR-T cell therapy.

Published in the prestigious scientific journal 'Nature Medicine', this trial represents a significant milestone in brain cancer research.

The biggest challenge in glioblastoma treatment has been the difficulty for drugs to reach the tumor due to the blood-brain barrier.

To overcome this hurdle, the trial delivered CAR-T cells directly into the brain tumor and surrounding cerebrospinal fluid.

According to the findings, of the 58 patients with brain tumors high grade gliomashalf managed to stabilize their disease for at least two months after CAR-T cell treatment.

This included partial and complete responses, highlighting the potential of this therapy in patients with limited treatment options.

Christine Brown, one of the principal investigators, emphasizes that this study not only offers hope for glioblastoma patients, but also lays the foundation for future research in this field.

The approach of delivering CAR-T cells directly to the brain tumor is emerging as a promising strategy and may revolutionize brain cancer treatment in the future.

Study participants, who had previously received different treatments, underwent intracranial injections of CAR T cells targeting IL13Rα2, an antigen that is overexpressed in most glioblastomas.

Analysis of the data revealed a median overall survival of eight months for all patients. However, a cohort that received optimized treatment had a median survival of 10.2 months, exceeding previous expectations for patients with recurrent glioblastoma.

Additionally, the researchers identified markers associated with a better response to therapy, which could help personalize treatment in the future and improve outcomes for patients.

This study marks the beginning of a new era in glioblastoma therapy. The researchers plan to conduct additional studies to confirm and expand their findings, as well as explore new strategies, such as engineering CAR-T cells resistant to certain tumor suppressors and developing bispecific CARs to target multiple antigens.