Hyderabad, the capital of Telangana, witnessed heavy flood-like conditions. Due to continuous rains in Hyderabad and surrounding areas, water is getting flooded all around. There is water on the roads more than the knees and its speed is so fast that even cars and bikes are flowing. It has become difficult for people to walk on the streets. Water has entered people’s homes. Overall the condition of the city has completely deteriorated. After the rains, the condition of water logging is that the main road is flooded to the waist and the vehicles are completely submerged.

#WATCH Hyderabad: State Disaster Response and Fire Services Department rescued people in Toli Chowki area, that has been water-logged due to incessant rain in the city. #Telangana (13.11) pic.twitter.com/39LOvayCD1 – ANI (@ANI) October 13, 2020

Relief and rescue work is being done to deal with the massive devastation following the rains in other areas of Telangana including Hyderabad. The Chief Minister has asked all the district administration to be alert due to heavy rains in the state. Hyderabad and several other areas received 20 cm rainfall in the last 24 hours. In addition, several untoward incidents have also been reported. At present, the figure of loss of life and property has not been revealed.

Telangana: Heavy rainfall in Hyderabad triggered water logging in parts of the city; visuals from Attapur Main Road and Musheerabad. (13.11) pic.twitter.com/FQ5HjIb5UH – ANI (@ANI) October 13, 2020

Only 24 hours of heavy rain has completely submerged Hyderabad and there is a terrible situation like floods all around. Here the creepy manger made after the rain can be gauged by the fact that the boats have started running on the roads. The relief and rescue teams are using boats to evacuate people stranded at various places due to heavy rains. The state’s Disaster Relief Force and Fire Service Team carried out a rescue operation in Toli Chowki area and evacuated the people.

#WATCH: A vehicle washes away in Dammaiguda area of ​​Hyderabad following heavy rain in the city. #Telangana (13.11) pic.twitter.com/B6Jvyu665Z – ANI (@ANI) October 13, 2020

The news agency ANI has released several videos and photos of it, in which one can see the magnitude of rain in Hyderabad. Even in the dark of night, rescue and rescue teams were seen taking out boats and evacuating people safely. Also, the flow of water was so fast in many places that vehicles were also seen flowing with water. A similar view was observed in the Dammaiiguda area of ​​Hyderabad.