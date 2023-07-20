Every motorist knows that every year one hangs on his car fee very hated that he will have to pay on expiry: it is that of possession on the motor vehicle, the car tax.

Upon expiry, the car tax must be paid by all owners of a vehicle (car, motorcycle, truck, quad, scooter, moped) registered in the PRA (Public Automobile Register), even if the vehicle does not circulate, as stated article 7 of the law n.99 of 23 July 2009 (the latter transformed the old one road tax in possession tax).

The car tax must be paid every year in favor of the region membership within the deadline to avoid penalties and additional interest. In this guide we will show you how and when to pay the car tax when it expires.

Car tax expiry date from registration

The car tax must be paid annually within the month of enrollment, and if the latter occurs in the last ten days of the month, the deadline is postponed on the last day of the following month. Example, if the car is purchased around January 10ththe expiry date is the 30th of same month. If, on the other hand, the car was registered on January 25, the deadline is postponed to February 28.

However, the general rule does not apply to the Lombardy and the Piedmontwhere you can always pay the stamp duty within the expiry of the month following that of matriculation.

Car tax expiry date, when to pay

You have to remember to pay the stamp when the due date approaches annual deadline of the car tax, not much loved by Italians due to the high tax burden compared to other European states.

Here’s a guide to spotting when paying the bill: the date usually coincides with the January 31, but there are other expiration dates: April 30, May 31, July 31, August 31 and September 30.

Below is the detailed diagram with all the deadlines:

👉 December 31, 2022: payable between January 1 and 31, 2023;

👉 January 31, 2023: payable between February 1 and 28, 2023;

👉 28 February 2023: to be paid between 1 and 31 March 2023

👉 31st March 2023: payable between 1st and 30th April 2023

👉 April 30, 2023: to be paid between May 1 and 31, 2023;

👉 31 May 2023: to be paid between 1 and 30 June 2023;

👉 30 June 2023: to be paid between 1 and 31 July 2023

👉 July 31, 2023: to be paid between August 1 and 31, 2023;

👉 August 31, 2023: to be paid between September 1 and 30, 2023;

👉 30 September 2023: to be paid between 1 and 31 October 2023;

👉 October 31, 2023: payable between November 1 and 30;

👉 November 30, 2023: payable between December 1 and 31;

👉 31 December 2023: payment from 1 to 31 January 2024

Pay the stamp duty 1 year late with a 3.75% fine

The car tax can be paid within the year of delay after the deadline with repentance and a maximum fine of 3.75%.

Payments made after the expiry date of the car tax are subject to the application of reduced penalties and interest if paid within a maximum of 1 year of expiry.

Used car tax expiry

Be careful when buying a second hand used car. First you have to check if the property tax has already been paid within the terms of the law by the previous owner. If everything is ok, in the following years it is necessary to refer to the deadlines listed above. Otherwise the stamp could be unpaid or even suspended. In this case you have to put yourself in order before proceeding to the change of ownership.

Car tax exemptions

The ecological cars enjoy some exemptionswhich vary according to regions and food: electric And hybrids. Also transport vehicles disabledor owned by people with disabilities enjoy exemptions, as provided by the Law 104. In this case, the exemption must be requested fromRevenue Agencyto the Tax Office or to one of the competent ACI delegations for the area.

Stamp duty paid late, penalties and interest

DAYS OF DELAY SANCTIONS and INTERESTS From 15 to 30 days +1.50% and 0.2% interest From 31 to 90 days +1.67% and 0.2% interest From 91 days to 1 year +3.75% and 0.2% interest Over 1 year +30% and 1% interest for each semester accrued Stamp duty paid late, penalties and interest

How to check the paid car tax

The paid car tax occurs at the ACI branches or practice agency car, but also online right on the Automobile Club website.

Active repentance of the car tax

They are also extended for the stamp duty the terms of the active repentance beyond the year provided that the violation has not already been established (Law n.157 of 19 December 2019 conversion with amendments of Legislative Decree no. 124 of 26 October 2019, published in the Official Gazette of 24 December 2019).

Amount of the reduced fine for stamp duty paid late no later than 2 years from the expiry date

These are the two brackets of the reduced penalty for stamp duty with active repentance (within no more than 2 years of expiry)

fine equal to 4.29%, if the payment is made after one year but within two years from the expiry of the term ( biennial review ), plus the daily legal interest as shown in the “Legal interest period” table

from the expiry of the term ( ), a fine of 5%, if the payment is made more than two years after the expiry of the term (more than two years), plus the daily legal interest as shown in the table “Period of validity of legal interest”.

Summary table of sanctions and legal interests in the context of active repentance

Sanctions validity period Rev.

fast

(within 15 days) Rev. brief

(in 30 days) Rev. medium

(within 90 days) Rev. long

(within a year) Rev.

biennial Rev.

ultra-biennial Until 11/28/2008 “ 3.75% “ 6% From 29/11/2008 to 31/01/2011 “ 2.5% “ 3% From 01/02/2011 “ 3% “ 3.75% From 06/07/2011 0.2% per day 3% “ 3.75% From 01/01/2015 0.2% per day 3% 3.33% 3.75% From 01/01/2016 0.1% per day 1.5% 1.67% 3.75% From 25/12/2019 0.1% per day 1.5% 1.67% 3.75% 4.29% 5% Stamp sanctions and legal interests in the context of the active repentance

Period of validity of statutory interests Annual rate From 01/01/2004 to 12/31/2007 2.5% From 01/01/2008 to 31/12/2009 3% From 01/01/2010 to 31/12/2010 1% From 01/01/2011 to 31/12/2011 1.5% From 01/01/2012 to 31/12/2013 2.5% From 01/01/2014 to 31/12/2014 1% From 01/01/2015 to 31/12/2015 0.5% From 01/01/2016 to 31/12/2016 0.2% From 01/01/2017 to 31/12/2017 0.1% From 01/01/2018 to 31/12/2018 0.3% From 01/01/2019 to 31/12/2019 0.8% From 01/01/2020 0.05% Car tax interest

