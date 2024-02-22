Among ADAS in the car there is the one from limiter of speed (ISA), mandatory on vehicles approved and placed on the European market since July 6, 2022. From the July 7, 2024 the obligation will also be extended to cars “new registration” which must be equipped with the ISA. However, nothing new because already now the more modern cars are equipped with a similar device, which allows you to limit the maximum speedbased on the provisions of the CdS on a specific road.
Car speed limiter, what is it
In technical terms the speed limiter on cars it's called Intelligent Speed Assistance (ISA), a safety device that determines the speed to be maintained at any time, based on the information received from a camera and the GPS system which has marked all the limits on its digital “map”.
More precisely it is a system that warns the driver of exceeding the speed limit, similar to that already present on many new generation cars. Furthermore, in the event of prolonged non-compliance with the limit it acts on the cruise control and decelerates the car automatically.
The driver in this case can also choose to deactivate itbut you will have to do it every time you turn on the car for the device to work will activate automatically.
The goal of the ISA is to reduce road accidents, to achieve zero victims on the roads.
Mandatory car speed limiter, how it works
The operation of the ISA, the speed limiter mandatory on cars from July 2022, is very simple. The system sends a signal on the dashboard indicating the limit.
In addition to warning the driver, the system actively can prevent the car to overcome that certainty limit established by the Highway Code. In fact, the ISA first warns the driver via a light indicator on the dashboard, and sends a acoustic signal. If the driver does not slow down, the limiter actively intervenes by reducing the speed of the car.
Activate/deactivate the car speed limiter
The driver can decide at any time whether activate or deactivate the speed limiter on the car he is driving. This faculty however will be barred from 2024. From this date, in fact, all the cars of new registration they will have a limiter that cannot be deactivated by the driver. Therefore on the motorway it will be impossible to exceed 130 km/h.
On this point, however, there was opposition from car manufacturers, who asked for returns the ISA can also be deactivated after 2024.
THE vehicles already registered and used cars already in circulation do not have the obligation to install the ISA.
