Genoa – Accident in via Buffa a Voltri, where this evening around 10pm a girl was crushed by a dumpster hit by a car that skidded. The condition of the 22-year-old woman is serious, but her life is not in danger.

Has reported trauma to the chest and legs and was taken under code red to the San Martino hospital. The man who was behind the wheel of the car which ended up against the dumpster was uninjured. To ascertain the causes of the accident, in addition to 118, patrols from the local police intervened to regulate traffic and from the Accident Section to carry out investigations.