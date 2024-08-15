Car shop | Used cars are now going to the hot stones – the background reveals that there was a “massive” bounce in new cars

Car shop|Car dealerships have started to operate cleverly and smartly in the used car market, when many people cannot afford a new one.

Used ones the sale of passenger cars in Finland is growing at such a pace that few have stopped to think about the effects of the phenomenon.

In January-July, the used car trade was 6.6 percent busier than a year earlier.

“If the sale of new cars is up, then the sale of used cars is growing”, compares the CEO of the Swedish Confederation of Automotive Industry Tero Lausala.

Business has grown almost every month since the beginning of last year. The beauty flaw in the upward curve is the dip in June, but Lausala describes the recent July as “particularly lively”.

In July, just under 32,000 used cars left stores for buyers, while only a little over 5,000 new cars were first registered.

Finnish has drifted into a special situation. The market for new cars is growing moderately in Europe, but not here.

In the EU, new car registrations increased by 4.5 percent at the beginning of the year compared to the previous year, but Finland plunged 16.5 percent into the red. It is the second lowest figure after Iceland.

The situation is expected to improve next year.

“This is a pretty accurate reflection of the economic development that has been brought to Finland, i.e. the economy is slowly starting to recover, but the rise is not rocket-like in the same way as the recession of the 90s”, says the CEO of Autotuojat ja -teollisuus ry Tero Kallio.

The big ones the masses are reluctant to buy a new car because of interest rate anxiety, but the price tags are also dizzying.

The average price of a first-time registration, i.e. a new car, rose to an average of 48,000 euros last year, while the average asking price for used cars in stores is a good 22,000 euros.

The average price of a new one has risen by more than ten tons in a couple of years, which Kallio considers a “massive” jump. That is explained by inflation and the expensive prices of fully electric cars – as well as the timing.

Electric car orders were filled during low interest rates and gasoline price spikes, but deliveries were delayed due to component shortages. After the shortage ended, cars came in one-time bursts, so their larger share is reflected in the average price statistics.

Kallio believes that spending will calm down and the average price may turn down. While waiting for that, many people buy used.

Anciently the handover notice of the old used car was rusted in the buyer’s hall and the bills were spread on the hood. Now the business is becoming professional.

in Finland around 600,000 used car sales are made annually, of which a good half are already in car dealerships.

“Car dealerships are constantly investing more in this business area. Procurement channels and methods are becoming more professional. It can be seen that the car trade is constantly taking a larger share of the used market,” says Lausala.

According to him, stores keep their stocks “deliberately small”. Cars standing in the hall are weighed down by financing costs.

At the beginning of this month, there were approximately 39,000 passenger cars in used car warehouses. Most of them were quite new; spending games of 2021–2023.

More is coming across the borders all the time, especially from the low-cost Swedish krone. HS has written about increased imports earlier this year.

Tero Kallio is afraid of a cycle in which used cars are increasingly imported from abroad to meet demand, because there are so few domestic new cars that there are not enough of them in circulation.

“On the other hand, citizens and companies should not be blamed for this. After all, companies’ job is to think about the economy and respond to demand, if there is any.”

Finland in any case, the fleet is getting old.

The patch is provided by the spring decision continue the tax benefitwhich encourages getting a new electric car as a company car. For the next repair shop start performing new car recycling campaign for the government.

There is a method called a scrapping campaign tried three times before. By scrapping the old car, you could get a couple of tons to buy a new car.

The industry envisages a campaign lasting about a year, for which 15 million euros would be budgeted. According to calculations, it would bring about 11,000 new cars into traffic. The joke is that the tax revenue from the cars would offset the expenses of the campaign.

“It’s a political challenge here that even though this is a net-positive presentation in terms of revenue, we focus quite a lot on budgeting the expenditure gear in politics. In retrospect, we look less at what really came of it,” says Tero Kallio.