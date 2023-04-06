Car shop | These 10 cars are selling well on the used market right now

Figures from the car dealerships’ bidding service reveal what kind of used cars Finns are looking for.

Finns are now looking for used cars that are cheaper than before and have been driven longer.

The information appears in the tendering service of car dealerships AutoVexin recent statistics. The figures reflect the idea of ​​what kind of cars the stores want for sale.

Service according to car dealerships now buy cars under 25,000 euros from consumers.

The median price of cars in the first quarter of the year was 14,350 euros, while last year at the same time the median price was 18,000 euros.

According to Autovex, there has also been a clear change in mileage. This year, the median of cars sold is about 110,000 kilometers, while last year it was a little over 90,000 kilometers.

Action so they want lighter cars in their warehouses for spring and summer sales. All of this shows an economic situation where people are not ready to invest as much money in a car as before.

This directly affects electric cars, which are more expensive than combustion engines. The number of electric cars sold through AutoVex dropped by about 60 percent compared to last year.

“Last year we experienced an electric and hybrid car boom, where they were practically torn out of control, even with an offer higher than the price of a similar new car. Now the market has leveled off, but car dealerships are still interested in the more expensive electric and hybrid cars and are actively making offers on them,” says the person in charge of analytics at AutoVex Mikko Peltomäki in the bulletin.

Generally since the beginning of the year, the trade in used cars has been at the pace of the previous year.

Around 130,000 transactions have been made in the first quarter of both last year and this year. There is a slight decrease in the numbers from the pandemic years, according to the Automotive Information Center from the compiled figures.

