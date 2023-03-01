Car shop | The discounts blew up the Tesla store in Finland – Sales increased by more than 1,000 percent

Tesla’s Model Y was the second best-selling car model in Finland in February. At the same time, the sales share of electric cars in Finland grew to a historically high level.

Electric car manufacturer Tesla’s price reductions at the beginning of the year were directly visible in the car shop. According to data published by the Automotive Information Center on Wednesday, Tesla’s passenger car sales grew by more than 1,000 percent from last year in January-February.

431 Teslas were sold in January–February. A year ago, only 37 cars were sold at the same time.

Tesla’s share of passenger cars sold in January–February rose to 6.3 percent.

In January, Tesla announced the price cuts for its new cars. Also in Finland, the prices of some models were reduced by more than 10,000 euros. For example, the starting price of the Tesla Model Y was more than 60,000 euros in 2021, while in January it was less than 50,000 euros.

“The growth is most likely reflected in the pricing changes made by Tesla at the beginning of the year. They had created stocks and they ended up taking them to the market”, analyzed the special expert of the Automotive Information Center Hanna Kalenoja.

Kalenoja estimates that the drop in prices has driven people to car shops, especially those who have considered buying electric cars in the past.

“Yes, the discount has certainly increased the demand for Tesla. A buyer who has been through the two stages will surely get a kick out of this.”

Tesla’s monthly sales figures typically fluctuate a lot on a monthly basis. The company’s normal seasonal peaks are, for example, March, June, September and December.

“Traditionally, the company has invested very strongly, for example, at the end of March, so that sales figures suitable from the point of view of a listed company have been obtained,” Kalenja sums up.

In February, however, Tesla’s sales figures were exceptional from the company’s point of view, to the extent that Tesla’s Model Y was the second best-selling passenger car model in Finland after the Toyota Corolla. Model Y’s share of new passenger cars sold was 4.8 percent. A total of 291 of them were sold. 363 Corollas were sold at the same time.

Statistics Finland reported earlier on Wednesday that the number of electric cars almost doubled in the last year. At the end of 2020, there were approximately 46,6000 fully electric passenger cars registered in mainland Finland, i.e. 98 percent more than at the end of 2021. A total of more than 107,000 plug-in hybrids were registered in Finland. Their number increased by 36 percent from the previous year.

In February, electric cars were sold in a historic amount in Finland. Electric cars accounted for more than 30 percent of the passenger cars sold. A total of 1852 new electric cars were sold in Finland in February. Every fifth all-electric car sold in February was a Tesla.

In January, more fully electric cars were sold than in February, i.e. a total of 1862 units. At that time, the car trade was generally busier, so the relative sales share of electric cars remained at 26 percent.

Kalenoja explains the heavy sales of electric cars at the beginning of the year in part by last year’s expensive fuel prices.

“The current high share of orders for electric cars is explained by the fact that these were already ordered a year ago when, for example, gasoline might have been really expensive.”