Car shop | The condition of used cars is exaggerated and information is obscured, according to a new report

Based on the report, there are many features in the used car trade that are worrisome in terms of consumer legal protection.

The Finnish Competition and Consumer Authority based on the report, the seller of a used car often informs the buyer before the sale about the good condition of the car by describing it as, for example, serviced, inspected or inspected.

Despite the seller's assurances and exaggerations, the car may break down shortly after the sale.

According to the report, the seller may also omit essential information about the car's history. Such information is, for example, that the car has been in an accident or is an imported car.

The true condition and history of the car becomes clear to the consumer only after the car breaks down shortly after the sale. The agency emphasizes that it is the seller's duty to tell the buyer all the information they know that is relevant to the evaluation of the vehicle and the purchase decision.

In qualitative the report reviewed more than a thousand case descriptions of used car defects that came to the consumer advisory service between January and February of last year.

A product defect is a question, for example, if the car does not work properly or breaks down prematurely, does not correspond to the information given about it or is otherwise incomplete.

According to the agency, it is not always easy to verify whether the car is faulty or whether the fault is due to the normal wear and tear of the car or the consumer's own actions.

It may also come as a surprise to the consumer that the warranty or additional coverage does not always cover a specific defect, and that the warranty and additional coverage may have limitations.

Things could have been agreed upon orally and not all key information can be verified.

Research buyers of used cars often run into problems when they try to complain about the car's fault to the seller.

The seller does not respond to contacts or refuses to discuss. The consumer may receive conflicting operating instructions from the seller or he may be bombarded from one party to another.

“Based on our investigation, there are many features in the sale of a used car that are worrisome from the point of view of the consumer's legal protection. In cases, a situation where the consumer ends up in a dead end for one reason or another without any possibility of mediation or discussion with the seller,” says the leading expert Katja Järvelä in the agency's bulletin.

According to the research, young consumers, who may have little experience with larger purchases and concluding contracts, are particularly susceptible to problematic situations in the used car trade. In addition, low-income consumers often have to buy inexpensive and old cars, which often show defects.