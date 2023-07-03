Car shop | Tesla delivered cars beyond expectations, but its fiercest competitor hit the table with deafening numbers

Competing for the kingship of electric cars, Tesla and BYD delivered a record number of cars in late spring.

The American Tesla surprised investors by delivering approximately 466,000 cars to its customers in the second quarter from April to June. Analysts initially expected the numbers to plunge, international news agencies report.

The scale is given by the comparison with the previous year. In the second quarter of last year Tesla delivered about 255,000 cars. So there is an increase of 83 percent.

Tesla has increased its pace, because at the beginning of the year, its result shrank and the market started to get nervous. Pushing electric cars off the assembly line, Tesla threatened to run into a situation where too many cars remain unsold.

Now Tesla manufactured around 479,000 cars in the ended quarter, i.e. almost as many as it delivered.

“Everyone was worried about the inventory, and now it seems that the situation has normalized. The gap between production and deliveries is shrinking, which Tesla said it would do,” commented the analyst Ben Kallo financial media for Bloomberg.

Company dropped the prices of its cars in the spring, which has a direct consequence on the increase in deliveries. Although the drops make the regular car buyer happy, investors were scared of dumping. The margin obtained from cars is decreasing, and consumers are delaying their purchase decision in the hope of new offers.

“People were preparing for the next round of price cuts, and this large delivery volume reduces the risk of one,” said Kallo.

BYD Atto3 is one of the three models with which the car started conquering Finland this spring.

Tesla’s Chinese competitor BYD’s sales, on the other hand, grew by more than 98 percent compared to last year, according to Bloomberg.

According to Bloomberg, BYD sold around 700,000 cars in the last quarter, half of which are fully electric and the other half are hybrids.

June was a strong month: around 253,000 cars were sold globally, BYD’s Finnish importer confirms to HS.

Brand sales started at the dawn of summer In Finland with three models. In autumn, the repertoire expands when Viistoperäinen Dolphin model complements the supply.

Tesla’s and comparing BYD is difficult due to different calculation methods. Tesla boasts its deliveries, BYD its sales.

Technically, Tesla is the world’s largest manufacturer of all-electric cars, but BYD is the largest in plug-in cars when hybrids are taken into account.

In any case, the positive figures made the stock market prices rise. BYD’s share price rose 4.5 percent on the Hong Kong stock exchange on Monday, and Tesla’s share was up by more than six percent on the US advance market at noon Finnish time.

Now the figures obtained are only car numbers. Financial results for the end of spring are expected in the near future. For example, Tesla announces its last quarter results on July 19.

Throughout the year, Tesla plans to deliver 1.8 million cars. Even though the number sounds big, it’s a big number only on the electronic side.

For example, Toyota, which manufactures cars with all kinds of engine solutions, makes about 9 million go games a year.