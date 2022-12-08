Car shop | Sunny Car Center’s lumberjack is in court again: Accused of several financial crimes

The prosecutors demanded that Markku Ritaluoma, who managed the Sunny Car Center, be punished for several financial crimes.

Sadly the famous car center project Sunny Car Center was not realized at the time, but the project’s follow-up is still ongoing.

Sunny Car Center handyman Markku Ritaluoman The economic crime trial will begin at the Kanta-Häme district court in Hämeenlinna with a preparatory session on Friday morning. Most of the charges are related to Sunny Car Center.

The prosecutors demanded that Ritaluoma be punished for several financial crimes. The charges include gross dishonesty of the debtor, gross accounting crime, gross tax fraud and gross fraud.

Cases related to Sunny Car Center have been dealt with in the courts many times before, but now criminal liability is being investigated in the courtroom for the first time. In the past, claims for damages have been dealt with in court, among other things.

Markku Ritaluoma was Sunny Car Center’s CEO and chairman of the board. The picture was taken in 2014.

Hämeenlinna on the north side, Europe’s largest, attraction-like concentration of car dealerships with hundreds of jobs was supposed to rise. The city of Hämeenlinna and several investors joined the project.

A tall advertising pole was erected by the side of Kolmostie, but the car dealership was not built.

Bankruptcy came in the fall of 2015. The trustee made a request to the police to investigate suspected financial crimes.

Sunny Car Center’s advertising sign was removed in 2016.

Rita Luoma has himself said that the project fell victim to international scams.

According to him, the same pattern was repeated in the scams. Sunny Car Center had to pay a certain amount first, after which a foreign investor was to finance the project significantly. The car dealership didn’t receive the funds it sought from abroad, but instead lost a large amount of money to foreign scammers.

Ritaluoma has been publicly reported to have fallen for at least two Nigerian scams. As a result, for example, tens of millions of euros were planned for the former president of Zambia Frederick Chiluba would not have received from the widow.

The Court of Appeal of Turku did not believe in the previous trial that Ritaluoma had fallen victim to a scam. In that case, the court dealt with the compensation claim of Sunny Car Center’s bankruptcy estate.

In February 2020, the Court of Appeal sentenced Ritaluoma to pay 6.2 million euros in compensation to the bankruptcy estate. Also a former board member Iisakki Kiemunki received 150,000 euros in compensation.

The Court of Appeal found that Ritaluoma wasted the millions invested in the company in a grossly negligent manner.

Ritaluoma’s and the company’s financial arrangements were carried out without prior investigation. According to the Court of Appeal, it was risky and irresponsible.

Collateral was not required, but funds were handed over to unspecified parties without any security for the claims, the justifications of the judgment continued. Ritaluoma sent money abroad even after the police had reported that there was a suspicion of money laundering.

According to the court of appeals, Ritaluoma concluded large financial contracts with foreign operators in English, even though she hardly knew the language and had no IT skills.

Ritaluomaa is not required to appear at the preparatory session of the economic crime trial on Friday. The session will decide on the schedule of the actual main hearing.

The main hearing is tentatively planned for next spring.

