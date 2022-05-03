Important news in the sector of car sharing. The society Share Now, ex car2go, was acquired by Stellantis through Free2Move. The announcement came after the signing of the agreement for the acquisition of the car sharing company Share Now, the joint venture established in 2019 by BMW Group And Mercedes-Benz Mobility.

Car sharing Share Now switches to Stellantis

Share Now passes under the control of Free2Move and consequently of Stellantiswhich therefore becomes one of the main players in global mobility, adding 14 important cities Europeans with more than 10,000 cars in the Free2move car sharing fleet of 2,500 vehicles.

Stellantis with Free2Move has acquired Share Now

Free2Move rental and car sharing

With this acquisition Free2move aims to create an innovative service model for the mobility that it suits consumers. This solution, already operational in the United States and Europe, allows you to rent a car for a few minutes or hours. If indeed you want the vehicle longeryou can keep the same car without changing the contract, with the price of Free2move that it adapts automatically.

Free2move also recently announced the acquisition of Opel Rentaccelerating the growth strategy in Germany And Austria and pushing the transition from rental to mobility provider.

The price of the Free2Move rental adapts according to the customer’s needs

Meanwhile, it has accelerated its expansion of car sharing in the United States, with service now available in Washington DC, Portland, Oregon, Denver, Colorado, Columbus Ohio and Austin, Texas. Free2move also manages car sharing in Europe (Paris and Madrid).

You might be interested in (indeed I recommend it):

👉 Share Now, how car sharing works

👉 All the news about car sharing

👉 All news about Stellantis

👉 What do you think? Take a leap on the FORUM

COMMENT WITH FACEBOOK