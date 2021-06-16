TO Naples comes the service of electric car sharing with the Renault Zoe is Amicar Sharing. In fact, starting from 30 June in the wholeMetropolitan area of ​​Naples A fleet of 30 is available Renault Zoe E-Tech Electric, managed by Renault Retail Group Naples and the social enterprise group Gesco.

Car sharing Amicar uses the formula already tested for a year of activity called Free Floating. This mobility solution is characterized by the strong flexibility when returning the car at the end of the race. In fact, those who use the car sharing service can return the car, in any parking area present within the Metropolitan area of ​​Naples.

Electric car sharing in Naples, how does it work?

Thanks also to Dedicated APP, available for free, you can check out the availability of the car, the level of charging is book the Renault Zoe E-Tech Electric which is located in the place closest to your needs.

Renault Zoe E-Tech Electric car-sharing Amicar in Naples

After you register on site or by downloading the Amicar Sharing App (Android – iOS), having filled in the personal data and accepted the contractual conditions, must send photos of the driving license and a selfie; the data of the Credit Card, Debit or Prepaid Card, to make payments.

If you use a Debit Card or a Prepaid Card you must pay one deposit of 20 euros, which is returned in the form of 20% discount applied in subsequent rental sessions.

Renault Zoe E-Tech Electric car-sharing Amicar in Naples in the Districts

To rent a Zoe with Amicar Sharing after booking via the app, you have twenty minutes to reach the car. Once identified, you must follow the instructions on the App to start the rental. The session begins with the opening of the doors.

How much does it cost to rent an electric car in Naples?

The Amicar car-sharing in Naples provides a per minute rate of 0.30 euros and one a Km (€ 0.25 per km) additional, which is applied after having covered the first 50 km. After first 5 hours of rental is applied daily rate of 90.00 euros, which entitles you to return the vehicle within 24 hours of the start of the rental.

Map of Naples with the area covered by the Amicar Sharing car sharing

The advantages for the user, within the Metropolitan area of ​​Naples are many: free parking is free access to the ZTL. In addition, the range of almost 400 km of Renault Zoe E-Tech Electric allows you to plan your activities with greater peace of mind.

How to charge the electric Zoe for hire in Naples?

If during the rental session the car should bring back less than 50 km of autonomy you receive a message advising you to close the rental session in one of the affiliated car parks by charging the car.

The charge of the Zoe E-Tech Electric Amicar Sharing is constantly monitored

The 30 Zoes are in fact constantly monitored by dedicated personnel to always guarantee a correct battery charge level. Furthermore, particular attention is paid to the aspect related to sanitation and cleaning of cars, especially in the healthcare context such as the current one. Inside the car there is a dispenser for sanitation of the driving position.

Car Sharing Amicar Sharing Naples and Renault

Renault car sharing activities such as those in Naples with Amicar Sharing are managed by Mobilize (one of the 4 Business Units created within the Renault Group, together with Renault, Dacia / Lada and Alpine).

Renault’s car sharing activities are managed by the new Mobilize Business Unit

The new brand will accompany these changes by developing offers of flexible and complementary mobility compared to owned vehicles. The mobility of the future according to Mobilize will be smart, greener, more shared and more accessible, for everyone and everywhere, in one sustainable world.

Photo Renault Zoe E-Tech Electric Amicar in Naples

