Surprise: the typical car sharing user is male and rents a car throughout the week, especially after work hours. The shared car remains primarily a choice of male mobility (64% of the total), increasingly popular not only by young people, while there is a significant drop in users aged 18-25 (from 25% to 15%), remaining stable the other age groups with the consequent increase of users over 55 years old.

Aniasa’s analysis

This is the first analysis provided by Aniasa – the association that represents the mobility services sector within Confindustria – regarding data on car sharing. The younger audience (18-35 years old) therefore now represents just under half of the total audience, with the majority in the senior brackets. From the point of view of weekly use, the distribution remains constant among the different days of the week, with each of the seven days maintaining an incidence of 13-14% and in the different time bands, with a peak only between 4 and 9 pm , when 31% of total rentals are recorded.

Rentals halved compared to 2019

But apart from the usage ranges, the situation of car sharing is still far from its golden age, with the vehicle fleet halved together with the number of rentals. In 2022, 5,600,000 rentals were exceeded, a positive figure if compared to the previous year (+3.1%, after 2 years of decline), but still far from the 13 million reached in 2019. The number remains substantially stable of subscribers to the service (almost 2.5 million) and active users (280,000 users who have rented at least once in the last 6 months), testifying to how this sector is now recognized in the panorama of city mobility.

3000 cars less than 4 years ago

The active fleet has dropped to around 3,600 cars compared to 6,500 in 2018-2019. A situation also due to the growing difficulties in the procurement of vehicles from the manufacturers and to the problems of availability of spare parts, which oblige damaged cars to long stops in the workshop, with a significant burden for the operators. Finally, approximately 80% of the fleet is concentrated in the two large Italian cities, Rome and Milan, with 1,100 and 1,600 vehicles respectively, with a growing component of electric vehicles. “The economic sustainability of the service is today problematic for both small and large operators”, declared the President of Aniasa Alberto Viano. “What is lacking is a more forward-looking and responsible policy on the part of the institutions and in particular of the local administrations of large cities”.