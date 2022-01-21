FCA Bank and its subsidiary Leasys are present in Turin, Milan and Rome with the shared mobility service LeasysGO!, the first service of car sharing electric which allows you to rent one of the New 500.

The new electric cinquino is the ideal solution for getting around limited traffic areas of cities, thanks to the fact that Nuova 500 is a zero emissions. Furthermore, since it is a car sharing car, parking is free.

Fiat 500 in electric car-sharing in Turin, Milan and Rome, how it works and prices

The electric car-sharing service with the new Fiat 500 is completely manageable by your own smartphone, thanks to the dedicated app. Renting the New 500 is very simple: just buy the annual membership voucher on Amazon, at the cost of € 19.99, convert it to the digital platform LeasysGO! and book the car.

The rental of the electric Fiat 500 in car-sharing is managed through the LeasysGO! App.

All for one very competitive monthly rate, of € 19.99, including 2 hours of sharing per month: once sold out, the cost of the service will switch to modality pay-per-use at the cost of € 0.29 per minute, up to a maximum of € 43.5 for a full day use.

The service can be used with the same subscription in the cities of Turin, Milan and Rome, without any limitation or variation.

LeasysGO car sharing subscription!

From January 18, 2022, with the updating of the monthly fees, each new subscription subscribed to CarCloud And Be Free EVO includes also a year of LeasysGO!, including one hour of free mobility per month. At the end of the free 60 minutes it is possible to continue to use the service in modality pay per use, at the cost of 0.29 euros per minute (up to the maximum amount of 43.5 euros per day).

LeasysGO rental! from 0.29 cents per minute

Alternatively, you can take out an annual subscription with a yearly subscription cost of € 19.99, plus 120 minutes per month for € 19.99 (0.16 cents per minute). Also in this case the maximum daily rate is set at 43.50 euros, with the possibility of keeping the car for one or more days from the beginning of the rental, without costs per km or supplements.

Fiat 500 electric recharge in car sharing in Turin and Milan

The recharging of the electric Fiat 500 in car sharing in Turin, Milan and Rome is totally free and managed by the LeasysGO! team. You can count on awide and widespread network of electricity columns present in the three major Italian cities.

The recharging of the electric Fiat 500 of the car-sharing LeasysGO! it’s free

It is always possible to find one of the New 500 loaded and ready for use in Turin, Milan and Rome.

Electric car-sharing LeasysGO! in Turin, Milan and Rome

After Turin, LeasysGO! also achieved Milan, with 400 cars and later Rome, with initial 200, aiming for a total fleet of over 1,000 cars, which on the basis of requests can be further expanded. With the same subscription you can rent the electric 500 in the 3 cities without any limitation or variation.

After Turin, car-sharing with the new electric 500 is also available in Milan and Rome

New electric Fiat 500 photo

