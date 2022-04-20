TO Milan the scam of car sharing Enioy. The computer and telematic crimes unit of the Milan local police has discovered a round of false accounts for the rental of the car sharing cars of the Enjoy fleet. The investigation ended with as many as 80 charges and 70 suspects.

The investigation into the Enjoy scam was triggered after the findings of a car accident on New Year’s Eve 2020, in which a Fiat 500 from the Enjoy fleet was involved and collided with some parked vehicles.

After the accident, the driver and the passengers had fled and left the vehicle. To trace their identity, the police officers discovered that theaccount used for the rental had been created using personal data of a subject totally unaware of what had happened.

Subsequently, thanks to the collaboration ofEni security office the authorities traced back to an Italian citizen of North African origin, residing in the area where the accident occurred.

The Maghreb, taking advantage of his computer knowledge, had generated and managed about 220 accounts of the car sharing service.

Whoever set up the so-called Enjoy scam found them on the internet driving licenses necessary to activate the account were found on the internet. It did so using mainly i social network and selecting the posts where driving licenses were posted.

The telephone number to receive the pin, also necessary to activate the car sharing account, was provided by the scammer himself and by his acquaintances or attributable to false numbers. The credit cards for the payment of the rental were virtual payment cards associated with the suspect’s physical card. Among the people involved they turned out to be minors and therefore without a driving license.

The Enjoy scam has also brought to light a very dangerous phenomenon given that cars driven by people not immediately identifiablethey could be used both for committing crimes both by people without a driving license and perhaps of a minor age. Following the investigative activity, Eni changed the methods for activating the account for the use of its car sharing fleet.

