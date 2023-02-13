In Otradnoe, a car service caught fire on an area of ​​1,500 square meters

A car service caught fire on Dekabristov Street in the Moscow district of Otradnoye. This is reported Telegram-SHOT channel.

Explosions are heard all around. The fire area is 1500 square meters. Rescuers managed to save three people, who were urgently handed over to doctors. No deaths have been reported, and emergency services are on the scene.

Earlier it was reported that a fire broke out at the Kashirskaya metro station in Moscow. According to the agency TASS, the fire broke out in the lobby of one of the stations of the capital’s subway, which is under reconstruction. “At about noon, a fire broke out in the lobby of the Kashirskaya metro station, it is under construction,” the sources explained.