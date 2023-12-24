Car scrapping is a procedure used when you intend to demolish a vehicle to get rid of it or to buy a new one. Let us try to adequately understand the process of scrapping a car, the related cost and the documentation necessary to complete the procedures and obtain the scrapping certificate and subsequent deregistration of a vehicle.

Car scrapping

Car scrapping is a process that often precedes the purchase of a cheaper or less polluting car and which also allows you to benefit from tax incentives. In this case, the buyer must go to a dealership with the car to be scrapped and the necessary documentation.

Scrapping and demolition of a car

It will be the dealer's responsibility to complete the various paperwork, issue the scrappage certificate and ensure that the car is registered with the Public vehicle registration to confirm its cessation from circulation. If the owner of the car to be scrapped opts for demolition, it will be sufficient to go to a dismantler and hand over the vehicle. At the end of the process, the scrapping certificate will still be issued.

How to scrap a car

Scrapping a car can be done in two ways:

At an authorized collection center . Authorized collection centers are companies that deal with the demolition of end-of-life vehicles. In Italy, authorized collection centers are registered by the Ministry of the Environment. To find an authorized collection center in your area, you can consult the website of the Ministry of the Environment or contact your municipality.

. Authorized collection centers are companies that deal with the demolition of end-of-life vehicles. In Italy, authorized collection centers are registered by the Ministry of the Environment. To find an authorized collection center in your area, you can consult the website of the Ministry of the Environment or contact your municipality. At a dealership of car resale. In some cases, dealers offer car scrapping service in conjunction with the purchase of a new vehicle. In this case, the cost of scrapping is free.

Car scrapping, how much does it cost?

The cost of scrapping a car in Italy varies depending on the collection center and the municipality you turn to to scrap the vehicle. Generally speaking, the cost is between 70 and 150 euros.

The main costs to be borne are:

ACI fees: 13.50 euros

Stamp duty: 32 euros if the scrapping request is followed by the ownership certificate, and €48 if associated with the NP3B form (Nota Libera PRA)

Removed from the Public Automotive Registry (PRA): 36.38 euros

PRA inspection for the verification of judicial documents against the car: 7.10 euros

In some cases, the municipality of residence can reimburse part or all of the cost of scrapping. To check the possibility of obtaining a refund, you must contact your municipality.

In the event that a car is scrapped at the same time as the purchase of a new vehicle, the cost of scrapping is free. This incentive is intended to encourage the purchase of low-emission vehicles.

For example, in Lazio, the cost of scrapping a car is 70 euros, including ACI emoluments, stamp duty and removal from the PRA. Furthermore, the Municipality of Rome reimburses 30 euros of the cost of scrapping, for a total of 40 euros.

Car scrapping with administrative detention

In the event that a vehicle is subject to administrative detention, it cannot be scrapped. This restriction is established by the ACI Circular of 16 September 2009, with the subject: 'Ban on deregistration for vehicles subject to administrative detention. First clarifications'. In order to scrap or demolish a vehicle with administrative detention, it is first necessary to cancel the detention order at the PRA (Public Automotive Registry) and pay any sums due to the body that issued the detention. Subsequently, it is possible to request the cancellation of the administrative detention and subsequently proceed with the removal of the vehicle for demolition.

However, there is an exception to this rule: it is possible to scrap a vehicle with administrative detention only if the vehicle has suffered serious damage or has been destroyed due to a fire, a road accident, natural disasters, or similar situations. In this case, the cancellation can be carried out by attaching to the request for cancellation a declaration issued by a competent authority certifying the unusability of the vehicle.

What documents are needed to scrap a car?

To scrap a car in Italy, it is necessary to present the following documents to the authorized collection center:

If the car owner is not the person who delivers the vehicle to the collection center, you must also present a delegation of the owner. In case of loss, destruction or theft of documents, it is necessary to also present a complaint presented to the competent authorities.

Upon delivery of the vehicle to the collection center, the center is required to issue the owner the scrapping certificatewhich certifies that the vehicle has been scrapped.

Car scrappage certificate, what is it for?

The scrapping certificate is necessary for the cancellation of the vehicle from the Public Automotive Registry (PRA). The car scrapping certificate it's a fundamental documentas relieves the owner of the vehicle from any liability related to it and it exempt from paying the stamp duty. This certificate contains useful information such as:

Vehicle owner data (name, residential address of the owner);

(name, residential address of the owner); Vehicle data (plate, make, model, engine capacity, chassis number, etc.)

(plate, make, model, engine capacity, chassis number, etc.) Date and time of vehicle delivery

Signature of the person delivering the car;

Case registration number;

Date and time of issue of the certificate;

Signature of the owner of the company who delivered the certificate;

Name of the authority that issued the demolition permit to the company;

Commitment to provide for the cancellation request from the PRA.

The scrapping certificate is used to:

Release the owner of the vehicle from any civil, criminal and administrative liability starting from the delivery date of the vehicle.

starting from the delivery date of the vehicle. Allow the owner to stop or transfer vehicle insurance .

. Allow the owner to request the cancellation of the vehicle from the Public Automotive Registry (PRA).

Obligatory car scrapping?

There Court of Cassation in 2014 he put it in black and white that abandoning a vehicle is a crime.

According to the judges, “both the vehicle which the owner gets rid of or has decided or has the obligation to get rid of, and the one destined for demolition, officially without registration plates, even before the material is delivered to a collection center, is one that is in a clear state of abandonment, even if lying in a private area”.

Car scrapping incentives

For the scrapping are expected scrapping incentives with them eco-bonus which allow those who scrap the car to obtain a discount when purchasing anew electric car or hybrid. The incentives, until they run out, are an opportunity to be seized upon to save on the purchase of a new car.

Do I need to remove parts before scrapping a car?

Legally you can remove parts from your vehiclebefore scrapping it (to sell them separately or to use them to repair another car) and you can negotiate the price with the scrapyard.

Difference between scrapping and car demolition

Scrapping and dismantling a car are two similar processes, but with some differences.

The scrapping is the process of decommissioning and disposing of an end-of-life vehicle, regardless of its condition. Usually a car (a scooter, motorcycle, truck) is scrapped when it has reached the end of its useful life and is no longer suitable for road use. The vehicle is dismantled and its reusable parts are sent for recycling, while the metal scrap is sent to foundries.

To demolition, however, a vehicle considered dangerous or impossible to repair may be imposed. This process ensures that the vehicle is no longer roadworthy and is safely dismantled in order to recycle or properly dispose of parts and components.

In summary, the main differences between scrapping and demolition are the following:

Vehicle condition: scrapping can be carried out on any out-of-use vehicle, even if in good condition, while demolition mainly concerns vehicles that are seriously damaged or involved in serious accidents.

scrapping can be carried out on any out-of-use vehicle, even if in good condition, while demolition mainly concerns vehicles that are seriously damaged or involved in serious accidents. Destination of reusable parts: in scrapping, the reusable parts are sent for recycling, while in demolition it is not possible to recover them.

in scrapping, the reusable parts are sent for recycling, while in demolition it is not possible to recover them. Price difference: demolition is generally more expensive than scrapping.

In summary, while demolition concerns the physical process of dismantling a damaged or no longer usable car, scrapping is an administrative procedure to formally declare the end of circulation of a vehicle and can also be carried out for cars in good condition that must simply be withdrawn from circulation. Both processes are regulated by Italian laws and require specific procedures to be followed.

