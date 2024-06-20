Car registrations slow down in Europe

Weak in May the car market in Western Europe (EU+EFTA+UK). In the month, car registrations were 1,092,901 with a decrease of 2.6% compared to May 2023 and with a decrease of as much as 24.3% compared to the last pre-crisis month of May, which is that of 2019.

Not even the result of the first five months of the year was particularly satisfactory. The registrations there were 5,569,024 with a growth contained in 4.6% compared to the same period of 2023 and with a decrease of 19.7% compared to the same period of 2019.

The negative trend in May was largely due to a slowdown in prices electric car registrations which recorded a drop of 10.8% in the month compared to the same period in 2023 with real collapses in some important markets such as Germany (-30.6%) and Italy (-18.3%) and with a contraction in the share of pure electric sales, which went from 15.2% in 2023 to 13.9%.

This slowdown in electric power is mainly due to the lack of incentives in some large countries and as far as Italy is concerned it should at least ease precisely because, as is known, the allocation for incentives for electric power is available on the platform of the competent Ministry from 3 June , was “burned” in its entirety as early as June 3rd.

While the controversy over the advisability of adopting heavy duties on car imports from China is still alive, many are calling for a redefinition of the policy of EU as for the energy transition in cars and this also in consideration of the fact that in some important markets, such as that of the United Kingdom, it is noted that the purchase of electric cars is still driven above all by the fleet sector, which adopt electric vehicles not only out of sensitivity to environmental issues, but also, and above all, for image issues, image issues that are of much less interest to private individuals.

As regards Germany, where purchases of electric cars, as noted above, have recorded a drastic decline, Reinhard Zirpelpresident of the German Association of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers, points out that “the collapse in May of vehicle registrations fully electric is massive” and that “policy plans and countermeasures are now needed to restore consumer confidence in electric mobility”.

These considerations, he declares Gian Primo Quaglianopresident of the Centro Studi Promotor, are also valid for Italy which in the ranking for the diffusion of electric cars is not in last place in Western Europe, but we are close as the share of electric cars in May is equal to 3, 6% against 4.1% in May 2023 and against 13.9% for the whole of Western Europe.