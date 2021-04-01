Vehicle sales are still far from recovering their pre-pandemic pace. The registrations, pending the final data that will be made public this Thursday, were around last month a drop of more than 30% compared to March 2019Industry sources told this newspaper yesterday, with sales of around 85,000 units. In the first quarter of the year, the decline is close to 40%, again compared to 2019, due to the impact of the coronavirus and the indirect increase in the registration tax, last January, due to the arrival of more demanding emissions tests.

The problem in this and in the coming months, recall sources in the sector, is that the year-on-year comparison is made with the strict confinement period of last year, what distorts the statistic. Compared to March 2020 (with the dealerships closed for more than half a month), sales grew more than 100%, “despite the fact that if you look at the evolution with 2019, all the daily data -for March 2021- are falling” . From the sector they also link the bad evolution with the collapse of tourism, in a month in which traditionally the rental companies stockpile vehicles for Easter and the rest of the year. Compared to the first quarter of 2020, new vehicle registrations are down 15%. The manufacturers association Anfac estimates that the year will close with 925,000 units, 8% more than in 2020 but 27% less than in 2019.

Mandatory electrolineras



Yesterday, the European vehicle manufacturers’ association, ACEA, was “open” to accepting emission cuts for even more demanding vehicles than those proposed by the European Union for 2030. In 2019, Brussels set the obligation to cut CO2 from 37.5% of new cars, forcing the sale of significant volumes of zero-emission vehicles, that is, electric and hydrogen. In return, the manufacturers ask to establish binding targets for the installation of recharging points and hydrogenerators in each country, as Anfac has already claimed in Spain.

“Any new 2030 CO2 target for cars must be conditional on a corresponding infrastructure increase,” said Oliver Zipse, President of ACEA and CEO of the German BMW consortium. They figure at three million the number of charging points needed by 2030, when today there are barely 225,000 in Europe.