The month of November is over, so everyone can shave off their mustache again and, uh… you know. That also means that last month's sales figures have. Bovag is right there with the November figures.

The trade organization first reports that registrations have returned to a normal level. The number of cars registered in November (28,256) increased by only 1.8%. Earlier this year we saw much higher percentages due to overdue orders. But that is no longer an issue.

Most popular brands

When it comes to the most popular brands, we see few surprises. Kia once again sold the best, with a market share of 9.7%. Volkswagen has to settle for second place. Also Skoda performed well this month, as it is in position three. Toyota had a slightly worse month and dropped to fifth place.

The top 5 brands were as follows:

Kia (2,736 registrations, 9.7% market share) Volkswagen (2,603 ​​registrations, 9.2% market share) Skoda (2,145 registrations, 7.6% market share) Tesla (2,112 registrations, 7.5% market share) Toyota (1,855 registrations, 6.6% market share)

Tesla Model Y dominates

In terms of models it is again the Tesla Model Y which dominates. With 1,323 registered copies, it was by far the best-selling car of November. The Model Y is also guaranteed to become the best-selling car of 2023. 12,254 units have been registered so far this year. The only car that can come close is the Kia Picanto.

The complete top 5 with best-selling models looks like this:

Tesla Model Y (1,323 registrations, 4.7% market share) Kia Picanto (929 registrations, 3.3% market share) Tesla Model 3 (718 registrations, 2.5% market share) Volvo XC40 (658 registrations, 2.3% market share) Volkswagen Polo (641 registrations, 2.3% market share)

Most Popular EVs

You’ll never guess what the best-selling EV was of November. Yes, the Tesla Model Y. Furthermore, in the top 5 of EVs we see familiar successes such as the Model 3, the XC40 Recharge and the Enyaq. The surprise is actually the MG 4which claims fourth position, above the Enyaq (the best-selling car in the Netherlands for two years in a row).

The fact that the MG 4 is doing well is also very surprising, because this car simply offers a lot of value for money. If you are looking for an EV in the 30 to 40 grand price category, you can’t really ignore it.

Below are the complete top 5 best-selling EVs:

Tesla model Y (1,323 registrations, 13.8% market share) Tesla Model 3 (718 registrations, 7.5% market share) Volvo XC40 (556 registrations, 5.8% market share) MG 4 (420 registrations, 4.4% market share) Skoda Enyaq (407 registrations, 4.3% market share)

Source: Bovag

