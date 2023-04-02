March 2023 car sales are particularly interesting. Many Teslas and Lynk & Co’

Yesterday was April 1. That means a lot of good, mediocre and bad jokes. But it means something else: a month has passed. Traditionally it is March that always comes before April and 2023 will be no different. That also means new sales figures where we want to share a few striking things.

First, the increase in sales. No fewer than 37,452 cars were registered. That is an increase of more than 51%! What is going on? Well, not much really except that dealers can now finally deliver what they sold. The monthly figures always concern registrations, not so much the signing of an order.

Best-selling makes and models

Due to the major chip shortages, dealers simply could not deliver enough cars. Production is now well under way. Tesla is well on its way, their Model Y is the most popular car of the month and the brand also scored the No. 1 position. The Lynk & Co 01 also sold out of the art. It just shows that we can appreciate a good deal in the Netherlands.

Brand Top March 5, 2023

Tesla (3,160)

Volkswagen (2,972)

Kia (2,672)

Volvo (2,261)

Peugeot (2,250)

Model Top March 5, 2023

Tesla Model Y (2,362)

Volvo XC40 (1,298)

Peugeot 208 (1,035)

Lynk & Co 01 (1,003)

Vauxhall Corsa (799)

What struck us further

Let’s look further the list of car sales in March 2023, there are still a few striking things. We traditionally start with the Alfa Giulia, of which Alfa Romeo sold 8 last month. BYD sold 134 copies of the Atto 3. In addition to the Volvo XC40, there is also the C40 that is not doing wrong, actually those 265 C40s are part of that (it’s just a different body variant).

What is especially striking is how quickly everything has turned around. For a long time, the Volkswagen Golf was the best-selling car in the Netherlands, it is now not even the best-selling Volkswagen! At Pon they were able to provide 279 Golfjes with yellow plates. The ID3 (504), ID4 (401), Polo (467), Up (379).

At Tesla it is not only the Model Y, the Model 3 (753) is also doing good business. The Model S (28) and Model X (17) play a very small role in the margin. It is also striking that the Cupra Leon is considerably less popular than the Born or the Formentor. In the Netherlands, Seat (452) is still much larger than Cupra, partly because of the Ibiza (178). What is special is that no fewer than 106 copies of the Seat Tarraco, the large SUV of the brand, have been sold.

Finally, the Porsche 911: 50 have been sold. Almost 1 in 4 Porsches sold in March 2023 was a 911.

