June 2023 car sales prove that we are moving in the right direction and love small cars

Yesterday a new month started: July! We can only really celebrate summer now, although the weather in June (so far) was a bit better. Speaking of better, that is also the case with car sales in June 2023. Everything indicates that we are going back to ‘normal’ circumstances.

Normal level

Car sales have been under pressure for a while due to Covid-19, subsequent supplier issues and most recently the war in Ukraine. Sales have been improving lately, but now it seems that the leak is over and we are back at a ‘normal’ level.

Last month, 37,340 cars were registered, which is almost 25% more than in the same period last year. Compared to last month, growth is leveling off somewhat. This seems to imply that the dealers can deliver ‘normally’ again, according to him Transportation Online.

June 2023 car sales: Top 5 brands

If we look at the brands, we see that Volkswagen has beaten Kia again! Deep bow at Tesla, because they have to rely on only a few models, while the rest (including Toyota and Renault) have a much larger model range.

Position Brand Number of copies Market share 1 Volkswagen 3,883 10.4% 2 kia 3,181 8.5% 3 Tesla 2,618 7 4 Toyota 2,354 6.3 5 Renault 2,275 6.2

June 2023 car sales: Top 5 models

Here we see something very special. Tesla is number 1! That is of course no surprise when you see the brand top 5. The Model S and Model X are selling in dribs and drabs, so it all comes down to the Model Y, although the Model 3 is also in the top 5!

Position Make + Model Number of copies Market share 1 Tesla Model Y 1,702 4.6 2 Kia Picanto 1.112 3 3 Peugeot 208 1,051 2.8 4 Volkswagen Polo 1,007 2.7 5 Tesla Model 3 840 2.3

What is also striking: the Kia Picanto is as popular as ever. It still proves that the consumer wants an A-segment car. The popularity of the 208 and Polo also show that small hatchbacks are in demand. Buy them quickly, because manufacturers are saying goodbye to the A and B segment these days. For example, the Ford Fiesta was recently released from its misery.

