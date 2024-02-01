And the rest too, actually. The car sales of January 2024 hardly resemble those of previous years.

Car sales have been under pressure for years. Fewer and fewer cars are being sold and the cars that are sold are often chosen for tax reasons. In the Netherlands you get a bit of compensation if you buy a clean car, but above all a lot of BPM fine if the car emits slightly more (or gives a more realistic statement).

Special image for the new year

Now those BPM fines are more severe than ever, but the incentives to make sustainable decisions are less. You are still exempt from BPM and motor vehicle tax. But yes, EVs are still pricey, so the BPM exemption does help, but not in comparison with a regular car. Something else applies to motor vehicle tax: there is a bit of uncertainty about this.

So what do we see? People suddenly choose down-to-earth cars! This is evident from the car sales of 2024 that we can already release this early this morning. And not only are we earlier than ever, we also give you the top 10 instead of the obligatory Top 5!

Car sales January 2024: Brands Top 10

If we look at the car brands, we see a surprising number 1: Toyota! Now the Japanese brand always does very well, but a number 1 position is a nice start to the year. Numbers 2 (Hyundai) and 3 (Skoda) are also down-to-earth car brands for the smart car buyer who wants a great car for a somewhat reasonable amount.

Volvo is the best-selling premium brand, BMW is at 7th. What is striking is the flying start of Audi, which starts the year in P9. In recent years, Audi has lagged slightly behind the other premium brands and is now lagging behind the Germans what in.

Position Brand Number 1 Toyota 2,896 2 Hyundai 2,687 3 Skoda 2,629 4 Volkswagen 2,534 5 Volvo 2,315 6 Kia 2,080 7 BMW 1,973 8 Tesla 1,610 9 Audi 1,553 10 Peugeot 1,417

Car sales January 2024: Models Top 10

The top models are really special this year. The top consists of a popular budget crossover (Model Y) and a popular premium crossover (XC40).

Toyota does not have a car at number 1, but it does have 3 models in the top 10. In any case, we see a lot of down-to-earth cars that (also) appeal to private buyers.

Position Fashion model Number 1 Tesla Model Y 1,141 2 Volvo XC40 1,137 3 Hyundai Kona 877 4 Skoda Octavia 786 5 Volkswagen Polo 739 6 Toyota Yaris Cross 734 7 Hyundai i10 702 8 Toyota Yaris 608 9 Toyota Aygo 578 10 Kia Picanto 559

Rumbling in the margins

Finally, a few nice things. Only 1 Alfa Romeo Giulia was sold. Shame! That car is better than ever, but there was only ONE buyer for it this year. The Alpine A110 was no less than twice as popular (2 copies, that is). Nobody bought a Jaguar XF, Lotus Emira or Lucid Air. The Porsche 911 is extremely popular: 85 units! Furthermore, three copies of the Rolls-Royce Specter were sold and someone accidentally ordered a BYD HAN (1 copy).

This article Car sales January 2024: particularly surprising number 1 first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

#Car #sales #January #surprising #number