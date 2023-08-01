In recent months, Tesla has been represented every month in the top five of the most sold car brands or most sold models. But in July, Musk’s brand failed. And that at a time when car sales in the Netherlands are on the rise. Fewer new cars were registered in July than in previous months, but considerably more cars were registered than in the same period last year.

Compared to July 2022, 30.7 percent more new cars were sold. Over the entire year, we are at 30.6 percent more cars sold. According to BOVAG, this is partly because outstanding sales orders from 2022 have been delivered in recent months. In total, 28,687 new passenger cars have been registered in the Netherlands in 2023 so far.

Tesla is in a slump

Unlike previous months, Tesla will remain below 1,000 cars sold in July. A total of 757 Teslas received a Dutch license plate. Of these, only five were Model X and only seven were Model S. 521 of the Model Y were sold. That is less than a third of the number recorded in June. To make another comparison: in July 2023, just as many Ferraris were sold in the Netherlands as Model Xs.

Best-selling car brands in July 2023 in the Netherlands

Kia-3,163 Volkswagen – 3,022 Toyota—2,280 Skoda – 1,920 Hyundai–1,897

Bestselling cars in July 2023 in the Netherlands