In the month of June 2024The market of new cars in Europe recorded a growth of 3.6% compared to June 2023, but a decrease of 18.4% compared to 2019, before the Covid crisis. Analysts attribute the sales crisis to various factors, mainly to‘significant increase in prices of passenger cars since 2019. This increase led to a recovery in sales mainly supported by businessesincluding rental ones, which can compensate the higher costs of purchasing cars increasing the prices of their goods and services. As a result, private citizens are now the ones in greatest difficulty, often driving older cars.

In June 2024, they were registered 1,310,989 cars in Europewith a growth of 3.6% compared to June 2023. However, the first half of 2024, with 6,879,438 registrationsshows an increase of 4.4% compared to the same period in 2023, but a decrease of 18.4% compared to the first half of 2019, before the pandemic.

Analyzing the results of the major countries in June, theItaly scored a growth of 16.1% in car registrations, Germany +6.1%, Spain +2.2% and the United Kingdom +1.1%. France, on the other hand, suffered a decrease of 4.8%.

The electric cars grew by only 0.1% due to negative performances in Germany (-18.1%) and France (-10.3%). In the European Union, BEV penetration dropped from 15.1% to 14.4%. Even the plug-in hybrids (-13.6%)petrol cars (-3.3%) and diesel cars (-2.2%) decreased.

In reverse, Non-plug-in hybrids increased by 24.2%. These data indicate that The electric car market grows only with incentivesbut does not hold a good position without them.

Who sold the most in Europe

Among the major automotive groups in Europe, as of June 2024, the Volkswagen Group confirmed its position at the top with 337,618 registrations (+3.2%). Among its brands, Volkswagen (+3.7%), Skoda (+10.8%), Seat (+10.7%), Cupra (+23.4%) and the luxury hub Bentley and Lamborghini (+0.8%) grew, while Porsche (-12.7%) and Audi (-10.3%) recorded a decline in registrations.

Stellantis Among the Groups that sold the most in June 2024, it occupied second place with 205,884 registrations (-1.8%)Peugeot (-11.1%), Opel/Vauxhall (-8.6%), Alfa Romeo (-28.4%), Lancia (-7.9%), DS (-28.4%) and Maserati, Dodge and Ram (-45.4%) are down, while Citroën (+22.7%), Fiat (+8.4%) and Jeep (+1.9%). The Renault Group is third with 143,053 registrations (+7.6%): Renault (+6.5%), Dacia (+8.6%) and Alpine (+43.5%). Followed by Hyundai/Kia with 102,078 registrations (-4.2%) and Toyota with 93,758 registrations (+14.7%).

BMW recorded 82,136 registrations (-2.1%), with BMW growing (+6.2%) and Mini declining (-33.4%). Mercedes-Benz with 62,280 registrations (-1.5%) saw a slight increase for Mercedes (+0.9%) and a significant decrease for Smart (-65.4%).

Among other builders, Tesla is eighth (-7.2% and 45,141 units sold), followed by Ford (-24.7% and 38,326 license plates), Volvo (+31.8%, 34,607), Saic (+23.1%, 31,482), Nissan (+11.2%, 29,875), Suzuki (+28.9%, 21,505), Mazda (+9.8%, 19,043), Jaguar Land Rover (-1.5%, 13,442), Honda (+25.5%, 6,057) and Mitsubishi (+54.8%, 6,794).

