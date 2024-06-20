In the month of May 2024The market of cars in Europe recorded a 2.6% drop in registrations compared to the same month of 2023 and a decrease of 24.3% compared to May 2019, i.e. before the crisis triggered by Covid. This trend negative is largely due to reduction in registrations of electric carswhich suffered a decline of 10.8% compared to May 2023, with strong declines in key markets such as Germany And Italy.

Cars sold in Europe May 2024

Specifically, in the month of May 2024, car registrations were 1,092,901with a decrease of 2.6% compared to May 2023 and 24.3% compared to May 2019. In the first five months of the year, registrations were 5,569,024with modest growth of 4.6% compared to the same period in 2023 and a decrease of 19.7% compared to the same period in 2019.

Sales performance in Europe in May 2024

Again taking into account the first 5 months of 2024, the main European markets showed similar growth: Spain (+6.8%), Germany (+5.2%), France (+4.9%) And Italy (+3.4%).

Sales of electric, hybrid, petrol and diesel cars

In May 2024, registrations of electric cars in Europe they suffered a decline of 10.8% compared to the same month of 2023, with significant reductions in Germany (-30.6%) And Italy (-18.3%). The market share of electric cars has fallen from 15.2% to 13.9%. This decline is mainly attributed to end of incentives in some large countries. Vehicle registrations are also decreasing plug-in hybrid carswhich decreased by 9.6% in Europe and by 14.7% in the EU.

Electric, hybrid, petrol and diesel car sales in Europe in May 2024

Alternative diets fell by 19.2% in Europe and 19.1% in the EU; the diesel car they recorded a contraction of 11.4% both across the entire continent and in the EU alone, while the petrol cars they decreased by 6.3% in Europe and by 5.6% in the EU. The only growing segment is that of non-rechargeable hybridswith an increase of 15.4% in Europe and 16.2% in the EU, where they now represent the 30% of registrations.

Who sold the most in Europe

In May 2024, the Volkswagen Group maintained leadership with 296,446 registrations (+1.8%). Its main brands recorded fluctuating data: Volkswagen (+0.9%), Skoda (+7.1%), Seat (+21.1%), Cupra (+14.6%) and Porsche (+0. 2%), while Audi (-10.1%) and the luxury hub (Bentley and Lamborghini, -12.8%) fell. Stellantis placed second with 173,969 registrations, recording a decline of 8.7% mainly due to Peugeot (-13.2%), Opel/Vauxhall (-7.8%), Fiat (-12.6%), Alfa Romeo (-14.4% ), Lancia (-18.4%), DS (-42.4%) and Maserati, Dodge and Ram (-25.4%). Citroën (+7.6%) and Jeep (+2%) bucked the trend.

The Renault group is third among the brands that sold the most in the month of May 2024 with 106,570 registrations (-3.3%): Renault (+1.2%), Dacia (-9%) and Alpine (-19.9%). Hyundai/Kia he is fourth with 92,196 registrations (-4.9%)mainly due to Kia (-11.7%), while Hyundai grew (+2.8%). Toyota recorded an increase of 8.2% with 81,175 registrations: Toyota (+8.3%) and Lexus (+7.3%). BMW marked a decline of 12.7% with 74,318 registrations, influenced by the decline of BMW (-7%) and Mini (-38.6%). Mercedes-Benz he registered 55,412 vehicles (+0.2%)with Mercedes (+0.2%) and Smart (+0.3%).

Stellantis sold over 170,000 vehicles in Europe in May 2024

They follow Ford (-21.3%, 35,272), Volvo (+26.4%, 34,101), Nissan (+3.5%, 21,706), Saic (+5.2%, 20,992), Tesla (-35.9%, 19,108), Suzuki (+6.5%, 17,001), Mazda (+13.4%, 15,385), Jaguar Land Rover (+18.7%, 12,688), Honda (+40%, 5,220) e Mitsubishi (+25%, 3,814).

Read also:

→ Survey which car would you buy today?

→ Motorization preferred by Italians

→ Read other related topics

→ What do you think? Drop by discussions on the FORUM!

The article Car sales in Europe, market data in May 2024 comes from newsauto.it.

#Car #sales #Europe #market #data