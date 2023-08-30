Car sales in Europe in July 2023 have increased by 16% as compared to July 2022exceeding the figure of 1 million new vehicles sold. However, these figures in the car market European still represent one 23% decrease compared to July 2019, before the Covid era.

Cars sold in Europe July 2023

In July, registrations exceeded one million units, reaching the quota 1,022,468 (+16.7% compared to July 2022, but still 23% lower than July 2019). During the first seven months of the year, they were registered in total 7,612,451 unitsby registering a 17.5% increase compared to the period January-July 2022 (however, with a decrease of 22% compared to the first seven months of 2019).

New car sales trend in Europe in July 2023

In July, growth encompassed all five major markets, with Italy marking an 8.7% increase, the United Kingdom 28.3%, France 19.9%, Germany 18.1% and Spain 10.7%. In the first seven months of the year, the Spain recorded the highest percentage growth with a +21.9%, followed by Italy with +20.9%, the United Kingdom with +19.6%, France with +15.8% and Germany with +13.6%. In terms of volumes, Italy ranked fourth both in July and in the first seven months.

Electric car sales in Europe in July 2023

In the overall European market, plug-in electric cars (ECVs) are on the rise, with pure electric cars (BEVs) accounting for the 14.6% of sales in July and 14.3% in the first seven months, and the plug-in hybrids (PHEV) which constitute the 7.9% of sales in the month and 7.4% in the seven-month total.

In the car ranking “with the plug” (ECV)the Italian market occupies the fourth place among the main markets, with a share of drop to 7.8%composed by 3.4% of electric cars pure (BEV) and from 4.4% plug-in hybrids (PHEV).

In Europe in July 2023 electric cars represented the 14.6% of sales

These figures indicate that Italy remains significantly distant from Germanywhere pure electric cars account for the 20% of the market and plug-in hybrids 5.9% (however down due to the exclusion from incentives starting from January). In addition, Italy is also overtaken by France (BEV 13.1% and PHEV 10.3%) and since United Kingdom (BEV 16% and PHEV 8.1%), and is even surpassed by the Spain (BEV 4.2% and PHEV 6.4%).

Car sales in Germany July 2023

In Germany in July they were registered 243,277 new carsrepresenting an increase in18.1% compared to 205,911 the previous year. In the period January-Julythe growth was by 13.6%with a total of 1,640,147 units compared to 1,443,886 in 2022. Due to the exclusion from incentives starting in January, plug-in hybrids (PHEV) lost 5.6% share both in July and in the cumulative, falling to 5.9% and 5.7% respectively.

In Germany, 243,277 new cars were sold in July 2023, with electrics at 20%

In reverse, pure electric cars (BEV) gained 6 points percentages in July, reaching the 20.0% share, while in the first seven months of 2023 they reached 16.4% (+2.8 pp). Consequently, the car with plug (ECV) have stabilized at 25.9% share in July (+0.4 pp), but decreased to 22.1% in the cumulative (-2.7 pp). The traditional hybrids (HEV) are growing, gaining 4.2 pp and reaching the 21.8% (23.0% since the beginning of the year, +4.3 pp).

Car market France July 2023

In July 2023 in France the French car market has experienced a 19.9% ​​growth in July, with 128,946 new registrations compared to 107,547 the previous year. In the period January-Julywere registered overall 1,018,722 unitsregistering an increase of 15.8% compared to 879,527 the previous year.

In France, 128,946 new cars were sold as of July 2023

As regards feeding, both in July and in the first seven months of the year, the electric cars pure (BEV) rose 1.2% al 13.1% stake and plug-in hybrids (PHEV) have reached the 10.3% (+3.5 pp compared to the previous month); in the first seven months as a whole, the former reached a 15.2% share (+3.1 pp), while the latter increased by 1 percentage point to 9.0%. The traditional hybrids (HEV) also recorded positive results, with a share of 25.5% in July (+2.5 pp) and 23.4% in the first seven months (+1.9 pp).

Car market UK July 2023

In the United Kingdomthe twelfth consecutive month of growth led to an increase in 28.3% of new passenger car registrations, with 143,921 units compared to 112,162 the previous year in July. In the first seven months of the year, total registrations were 1,093,641 unitsregistering an increase of 19.6% compared to 914,241 in 2022.

Analyzing the power supplies, the electric cars with the plug (ECV) showed significant growth, with a increase of 7.4 points percentages per 24.1% share in July. This growth was driven by the 5.1 percentage point increase in pure electric cars (BEVs), which reached the 16.0% shareand plug-in hybrids (PHEV), which reached 8.1% (+2.3 pp).

In the UK, 143,921 new cars were sold as of July 2023

Sales of ECVs also increased cumulatively, reaching 22.8% (+2.5 pp), with BEVs gaining 2.2 percentage points to reach 16.1% share and PHEVs which remained almost stable at 6.8%. The traditional hybrids (HEV)however, they reached the 31.5% both in July (-0.5 pp) than in the first seven months of the year (+1.5 pp).

Car market Spain July 2023

The auto market Spain in July 2023 the positive trend continued, recording the seventh consecutive month of growth. In July, there was a 10.7% increase with 81,205 new registrations compared to 73,378 the previous year. In the first seven months of 2023, they were registered 586,626 unitsregistering an increase of 21.9% compared to 481,136 in 2022.

In Spain, 81,205 new cars were sold in July 2023

On the power front, the traditional hybrids (HEV) have grown significantly by 5 percentage points, reaching 32.3% share in July (30.4% in the cumulative, +2.3 pp).

The growth of electric cars with the plug was more moderate, with a share of 10.6%of which pure electric cars (BEVs) account for 4.2% (+1.4 pp) and the plug-in hybrids (PHEV) 6.4% (+1.5pp). In the first seven months of the year, BEVs reached 4.7% (+1.3 pp), while PHEVs increased to 6.3% (+0.6pp).

