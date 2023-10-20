The market of the car in Western Europe in the month of September 2023 showed an increase in11.1% in new registrations compared to the previous year. However, overall, the increase in 17% in the first nine months of 2023 compared to 2022 it is disappointing. The slowdown is due to decrease in incentives for electric cars, especially in Germany. Although there has been an improvement compared to 2022, the market is still far from pre-pandemic levelswith a deficit of 20% compared to 2019. Furthermore, the recovery is largely due to accumulated orders during the component shortage, but analysts say current new order intake is not enough for a quick return to pre-pandemic levels.

Cars sold in Europe September 2023

In September, the automotive market in Western Europe (which includes the EU, EFTA and the UK) recorded 1,166,728 new registrationsmarking an increase in11.1% compared to September 2022. Among the main markets, theItaly recorded the best performance with an increase of 22.7%followed by France with 10.7% and from Spain with 2.3%.

New car sales in Europe grow by 11.1% in September

There Germansinstead he scored a -0.1%. In the annual total, Italy has the highest growth rate (+20.5%), followed by the United Kingdom (+20.2%), Spain (+18.5%), France (+15.9% ) and Germany (+14.5%).

The slowdown in market growth in Western Europe, especially in Germany was also influenced by the decrease in incentives for the purchase of electric cars, particularly in the German market, which is the most important in the area.

Electric car sales in Europe

As of September 2023, registrations of battery electric cars in the EU increased by 14.3%reaching 127,149 units, equal to 14.8% of the market. There Germanythe largest market, recorded a significant drop of 28.6%, perhaps linked to the reduction of incentives for private buyers starting from September. However, positive performances in the markets of three EU countries – the Netherlands (+70.8%), Sweden (+60.7%) and France (+34.2%) – offset the decline in Germany.

Sales of electric cars are growing in Europe but slowing down in Germany due to the decline in incentives

As regards the market share of battery electric cars, it has risen to 14.8%an increase compared to 14.1% in September of the previous year. It’s the third time this year that the electric cars battery operated they have surpassed dieselbecoming the third choice most popular among new car buyers.

The hybrid cars were confirmed as the second preferred option, representing the 27.3% of the market. Although petrol cars are still the preferred choice, their market share has fallen since 35.3% of September 2022 to 34.1% of this year.

Sales of diesel, petrol and hybrid cars

In September 2023, the petrol cars of the EU increased by 5.5%even if the market share has fallen from 35.3% to 34.1% compared to September of the previous year. Sales growth in the EU’s largest markets – Italy (+32.2%), Germany (+9.1%), Spain (+3.2%) and France (+1.4%) – contributed largely to this result.

The shares of petrol and diesel cars in Europe are 34.1% and 12.7% respectively

In September, the car market diesel of the EU continued to decrease (-12.5%)despite the growth in Germany (+4.6%), as sales in most other EU markets fell. Diesel cars now have a market share of 12.7%down compared to 15.9% of September of the previous year.

Who sold the most in Europe

Among the brands that sold the most in Europe in September 2023 is Stellantis which he registered 200,826 vehiclesregistering a 15% increase compared to the same month of 2022. Among the group’s brands, Peugeot, Opel/Vauxhall, Fiat, Citroën, Jeep, Alfa Romeo and Lancia have shown positive results, with increases in sales. However, DS and Maserati have seen a decline.

The Volkswagen group saw a increase of 13.6% in monthly registrations, reaching 284,113 units. Almost all of the group’s brands recorded positive results, except Bentley And Lamborghinis in the luxury segment. The group BMW recorded a increase of 11.1% in registrations, with BMW and Mini on the rise. Also Mercedes-Benz showed an increase in registrations, with many sales of Smart.

Stellantis sold 200,826 vehicles in Europe in September

For the group Renaultregistrations increased by 7.4%with improvements for the brand Renault, Dacia and Alpine. However, Ford recorded a drop of -7.2% with 50,709 units sold.

Other brands like Volvo, Jaguar Land Rover, Toyota, Nissan, Mazda and Suzuki have seen registrations grow. In reverse Teslaafter positive months, recorded a drop of 19.2%.

Finally, the group Hyundai-Kia recorded a 1.9% increase in registrations, with Kia growing but Hyundai declining.

