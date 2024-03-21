The market European car manufacturer in the month of February 2024 continued to record double-digit growth, according to data provided by theEuropean Manufacturers Association (Acea). Registrations in the European Union region, EFTA countries and the United Kingdom reached 995,059, with a 10.2% increase compared to the previous year, maintaining a similar trend to +11.5% of January.

Cars sold in Europe February 2024

In February 2024 they were registered in Europe 995,059 carsrecording an increase of 10.2% compared to February 2023. The first two months of the year marked a total of 2,012,136 registrationswith a growth of 10.9% compared to the same period of 2023. Despite the recovery of the car market after the inconveniences caused by the pandemic and from other negative factors, such as component shortages and economic difficulties, the levels pre-crisis they still remain distant, with one decrease of 15.3% compared to the January-February 2019 period.

Car sales trend in Europe updated to February 2024

Among the data released by Acea, particularly interesting are those concerning the sales of electric cars (BEV). Although the share of electric vehicles remained stable in February at 13.2%one was registered slowdown in registrations compared to 2023, when the share was 15.7%.

This is due to several factors, including end of incentives in important countries and demand mainly comes from fleets, while demand from private individuals is decreasing due to higher prices on average and the perception of less versatility of use.

Car sales Italy, Germany, France, United Kingdom and Spain

The United Kingdom marked an increase of 14%, followed by the France with 13%, fromItaly with 12.8% and from Spain with 9.9%. Only the Germany saw a more modest growth of 5.4%, mainly due to the significant decline in registrations of electric cars (-15.4%)influenced by the cessation of incentives.

In February 2024, sales of electric cars slowed down again

This also influenced total volumes, with electric cars recording growth in line with the general market (+10.3%), but a slightly lower increase in the EU alone (+9%). If battery-powered cars have struggled, battery-powered ones gas instead they were the real driving force of the European market, with sales growing by 6.1%, driven mainly by the increase in the four largest markets, especially in Italy (+33.4%), followed by Spain (+3.7%), Germany (+2.3%) and France (+2.1% ). While gasoline remains the most popular fuel source among buyers, its market share has slipped this year from 36.9% to 35.5%.

On the contrary, in February 2024, the diesel car in the EU it contracted by 5.1%. A decrease was recorded in several markets, including three of the largest: France (-30.5%), Spain (-17.4%) and Italy (-11.8%). Germany deviated from this trend, with diesel car sales growing by 9.7%.

Sales trend in Europe for power supplies in February 2024

Sales of diesel cars have reached 113,891 units, representing a market share of 12.9%, down from 15% last year. Finally, the other power supplies showed a good performance, with the plug-in hybrids up 12%, the non-rechargeable hybrids growing by 24.2%, alternatives with +11.2%.

Who sold the most in Europe

Among the main automotive groups, the group Stellantis recorded one of the best performances, with 185,897 registrations and a 11.2% increase. Almost all individual brands showed positive results: Peugeot +8.5%, Opel/Vauxhall +1.2%, Citroën +26.7%, Fiat +11.1%, Jeep +15.9%, Alfa Romeo + 5.8%, and Lancia +68.6%. In contrast, DS (-13.9%) and Maserati (-35%) recorded declines.

The Volkswagen group marked 255,962 registrations, a 8.7% increase compared to February 2023. Skoda (+14%), Seat (+37.9%), Cupra (+59.8%), Porsche (+41.3%), Bentley and Lamborghini (+30.4%) have recorded growth, while Volkswagen (-0.6%) and Audi (-6%) suffered decreases.

The BMW group scored 61,536 cars, with one 7% growthWhile Mercedes-Benz recorded 48,982 registrations, in 2.1% drop. The Renault group And grew by 5.9%with the Losanga up 6.7%, the Dacia up 4.7% and the Alpine up 173.6%. Ford suffered one contraction of 16.7%.

The Stellantis Group increased its sales by 11.2% in February

Among the oriental builders, the group Hyundai/Kia grew by 2.3%, with Hyundai +5.6% And Kia -0.9%. The Toyota group gained 14.4%, Nissan rose by 22.7%, Honda by 47.1%, Suzuki by 50.8%, e Mitsubishi by 143.5%. Mazda recorded a decrease of 1.8%, while Saic Motor scored a +108.7% thanks to MG.

