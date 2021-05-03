Interior of a Seat dealership in Madrid, in June of last year. David Fernández / EFE

The registrations of passenger cars and SUVs last April reached 78,595. If compared to last year, the rebound is spectacular: sales shot up 1,787% and there are already two consecutive months of increases. Although this figure is distorted by the conditions of this month of 2020, when the harshest home confinement was decreed since the start of the pandemic. Thus, if compared to April 2019, oblivious to the ravages of the coronavirus, the data is still 43.2% below, according to data published this Monday by the employers’ associations of vehicle manufacturers, dealers and sellers (Anfac, Faconauto and Ganvam).

If the figures for the entire four-month period are analyzed —January to April— 264,655 units were enrolled. That is, 18.8% more than last year’s figure (then there were two and a half months of normality and a month and a half of strict confinement with the dealerships closed tight), but 39.3% less than in the same period of 2019. “It is one of the worst four-month periods since the last years of the economic crisis” in 2008, the employers say in a joint statement.

These data show, according to Noemí Navas, communication director of Anfac, that the improvement of the sector is delayed: “The recovery, which we estimated closer to the second semester, is being delayed and we do not see, at the moment, reasons for a change in trend . The economic uncertainty, the slowdown in vaccinations and the lack of incentives to many consumers for renewal continue to affect sales volumes ”.

By channels, individuals were the ones who led purchases: they registered 29,349 vehicles in April (+ 3,466%) and have already accumulated 105,491 so far this year, 6.1% more than in the same period of 2020. The rise in companies is lower in the last month, but higher in the four-month period: 105,348 cars, 34.2% more than in that period a year ago. Something similar happens with car rental companies: 53,816 cars bought in the first four months of 2020, 19.7% more.

Given the exceptional situation that affects the economy in the last year and to put dimension to what is happening, the sector prefers to compare the data with those of 2019. Juan Luis Fernández, head of public affairs at Faconauto, insists that the scenario for the industry it is very complex: “The month of April places us in a very complicated scenario, which deepens the trend experienced during the first quarter of 2021. Despite the increase in sales compared to 2020 in April, we are very far from a normal situation, like the same month of 2019 ″. And Tania Puche, communication director of Ganvam, adds: “The market is very far from the pre-pandemic figures and the economic consequences are being clear.”

Thus, when comparing the figures with those of April 2019, prior to the pandemic, individuals reduced their deliveries by 35%. This, according to the employers of the sector, is due to “the absence of incentives to purchase for part of the demand.” Companies, for their part, have bought 20.5% less, while car rental companies reduced their registrations by 46.5%.

Increase in electric vehicles

In April, almost a third of the cars sold (30.4%) were alternative propulsion. The most chosen option was gasoline, which accounted for 49.1% of registrations. Diesel, for its part, was relegated and only accounted for 20.5% of sales.

In the entire four-month period, alternative propulsion vehicles (this includes pure electric, hybrid, natural gas …) accounted for 29.5% of the Spanish market. The most chosen are those of gasoline (48.3% of the total) and those of diesel are at the bottom (22.2%) of the total number of passenger car registrations.