The gap between rich and (relatively) poor seems to be widening. The entire middle class seems to have been completely wiped out. Nowadays everything is premium and through all kinds of financial tricks people can live comfortably with all the premium items that come with it.

With an iPhone 15 Pro it is easier to scan receipts at the food bank. And living on a budget in the past meant you were six weeks behind on your reading folder (Harrie Jekkers tells you all about it), but nowadays we have 200 euros a month worth of streaming services.

Number 1

We also see this image – to a lesser extent – in the car sales of February 2024. We are going for premium or budget, it seems. The best-selling car of the month is the premium Volvo XC40, of which 2,579 have been sold. Man, we Dutch love this car.

The Both the Kia Picanto and the Hyundai i10 are in the top 5. While many brands have long said goodbye to the A-segment,

Car sales February 2024: Top 5 brands

Kia (3,652 copies) Toyota (2,669) Volvo (2,665) Skoda (1,918) Hyundai (1,885)

Car sales February 2024: Top 5 models

Volvo XC40 (2,579 copies) Tesla Model Y (1,748) Kia Picanto (1,521) Hyundai i10 (1,499) Skoda Octavia (1,424)

A few things that stood out about the February 2024 car sales

Well, NOT A SINGLE Alfa Romeo Giulia was sold last month. Stupid. Because there must be a nice stock of young used cars ready for us if we can get rid of all our BMWs in the editorial office in favor of sexy Alfas. Alpine did sell one copy of the A110.

Furthermore, the increasingly older Audi range does not seem to be able to compete with the other German violence. Audi (701 cars) sold less than half of BMW (1,534) last month. Volvo sold 2,665 cars last month.

Traditional middle class is disappearing

What is also striking is that the traditional middle class is having a very difficult time. Volkswagen (1,306 copies), Opel (804) and Ford (934) used to be consistently in the top 3, but nowadays they play a supporting role. In that respect, value-for-money brands have made traditional mid-range brands obsolete. Even Skoda is doing better than Volkswagen in the Netherlands.

Of course it is all a snapshot, but the car sales of February 2024 confirm an image that we have seen for some time. We are therefore curious to see how this will play out further.

Image credit: gray Volvo XC40 on NL plates by @redbee5 via Autoblog Spots!

