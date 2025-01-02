Car sales exceed one million for the first time since 2019, with Toyota, VW and Seat as best-selling brands

Car sales soar to pre-pandemic numbers. In 2024, more than one million passenger cars and SUVs were registered in Spain (specifically, 1,016,885 units), which is 7.1% more than those registered in 2023, according to data provided by the sector’s employers’ associations.

And the final stretch of the year was good, because 105,346 new cars were registered in December alone, 28.83% more than in the same month of 2023, which has made this month “key” to recover the data from five years ago. years, according to figures published by the automobile manufacturers’ association, Anfac; that of dealers, Faconauto, and that of distributors, Ganvam.

The rental car channel alone rose 36.8% in one year, with 186,126 registrations, linked to the positive evolution of tourism.

The private channel registered 456,933 units (8.9% more), while the business channel registered 373,826 passenger cars, with a decrease of 5.1% compared to 2023, according to the EFE agency.

In the published data, the data from the Valencian Community draws attention. In December alone, after DANA, registrations grew by almost 83%, up to 11,785 units. Throughout the year, 94,295 passenger cars were sold in that autonomous community, 15% more than in 2023.

The models and brands that lead the market

Toyota was the best-selling brand in 2024, with 95,614 new cars registered and an increase in the year-on-year rate of 19.7%. Following the Japanese brand, Volkswagen (66,905 cars; 4.8% more) and Seat (65,299 units; 11.5% more) were placed on the list of best-selling vehicles.

By model and after the Dacia Sandero, the second best-selling passenger car last year was the Toyota Corolla, with 22,129 new registrations (11.5% more), followed by the Seat Ibiza, with 22,021 new cars (32.3% more) .

In December alone, the most registered car was the Toyota CH-R, with 2,818 units and a superb year-on-year increase of 205.3% more, which surpassed the Dacia Sandero by 38 units.

In this last month of December, the registration of the Tesla Model 3 stood out, which ranked as the third best-selling passenger car with 2,445 units, 190.4% more.

Hybrids go up, gasoline and diesel go down

Hybrid passenger cars were the most registered in 2024 with 392,365 units (29.5% more), ahead of gasoline-powered cars (378,687 cars; 2.3% less) and diesel cars (96,380 units; 18.8% less).

Regarding the rest of passenger cars powered by other alternatives, plug-in hybrids experienced a decrease in the interannual rate of 5.8% in 2024 (58,508 units); while gas-powered vehicles rose by 27.3%, to 33,514 vehicles, and pure electric vehicles increased their registrations by 7.8%, to 58,675 passenger cars.

For employers in the sector, this volume is “clearly insufficient” to comply with the decarbonization path, taking into account that the objectives of the National Integrated Energy and Climate Plan (Pniec) set a total of 5.5 million models of this type in circulation compared to the current around 600,000.

More vans, buses and trucks

In the light vehicle market and specifically in vans, which is the most important category, 78,889 units were registered, which represents an increase of 16.9% more compared to 2023 sales.

As for light commercial vehicles (less than 2.8 tons), sales rose to 14,269 vehicles in 2024 (6.1% more), vans and vans up to 3.5 tons totaled 49,621 registrations (10.8% more ) and trucks registered 12,238 units (15.3% more).

Registrations of commercial vehicles, buses, coaches and minibuses grew by 12.5% ​​last year, with 36,509 new units.