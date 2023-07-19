In the month of June 2023The car market in Europe has seen an increase in registrations of 18.7% compared to the previous year, marking theeleventh consecutive growth. This is due to a higher production of car manufacturers, thanks to the slowdown of the crisis caused by the shortage of components such as microchips and cables. Despite this improvement, the European car market is still far from sales levels pre-crisis of 2019by registering a 21.8% drop in the first half of 2023 compared to the same period of 2019.

Cars sold in Europe June 2023

The car market in Europe recorded 1,265,678 new car registrations in June, with a 18.7% increase compared to the same month of 2022. Overall in the first half of the year, the positive balance reached 17.6% with 6,588,937 cars registeredcompared to 5,601,386 in the same period of 2022.

New car sales trend in Europe in June 2023

Among the five largest European markets, all are experiencing a significant recovery: the United Kingdom recorded a growth of 25.8%the Germany by 24.8%the Spain by 13.3%the France by 11.5% elItaly by 9.1%.

In the first six months, the Spain showed the highest percentage increase with a +24%followed by Italy with +22.8%and then United Kingdom +18.4%, France +15.3% and Germany +12.8%. Despite this improvement, the top five markets still remain in loss of 24.2% compared to the same period of 2019.

Electric car sales in Europe June 2023

In June and in the first half of the year, Italy ranked fourth among the main European markets for car registrations. However, the Italian market still remained at fifth place for the diffusion of electric cars “with the plug” (ECV), with an overall share of 9.8%. The cars completely electrical (BEV) they represented the 4.4%, while the vehicles plug-in hybrids (PHEV) reached 5.4%.

In Italy, pure electric cars account for 4.4% in June

These data have highlighted a significant gap compared to other European countries. For example, Germany, France, the United Kingdom and Spain all recorded higher uptakes of electric cars with percentages varying from 17.5% to 18.9% for BEVs And from 5.7% to 9.4% for PHEVs.

Car market Germany June 2023

In Germany in June the car market recorded a total of 280,139 registrationsmarking a 24.8% increase compared to the previous year. In the first half of 2023, the total number of new registrations was 1,396,870with a growth of 12.8% compared to 2022.

The Plug-in hybrid cars (PHEVs) have declined sharply, falling to 5.7% share in June and in the first half of the year, due to the exclusion from incentives starting from January. In reverse, all-electric cars (BEVs) have shown significant growthreaching the 18.9% share in June and 15.8% in the first half.

In Germany, 280,139 new cars were sold in June 2023

Overall, electric cars, including both BEVs and PHEVs, account for the 24.6% of the market in June and the 21.4% in the first half, while the hybrid cars (HEV) reached 22.2% share in June and the 23.2% in the first semester.

Car market France June 2023

In June 2023 in France passenger car registrations are increased by 11.5%reaching 190,847 units compared to the previous year. In the first semester, the registrations have marked a growth of 15.3%, totalizing 889,776 vehicles against 771,980 in 2022.

The plug-in electric cars (ECV) showed solid growth, representing the 26.9% of the market in June (+7.1 pp). Of this share, the cars completely electrical (BEV) they reached the 17.5% (+4.7 pp), while the vehicles plug-in hybrids (PHEV) they reached the 9.4% (+2.4pp). Over the six months as a whole, the BEVs reached 15.5% (+3.4 pp), while PHEVs reached8.8% (+0.7 pp), bringing electric cars “with the plug” to 24.3% share (+4.1pp).

In France, 190,847 new cars were sold in June 2023

Even the hybrid cars (HEV) they recorded positive growth both in June (at a 24.2% share, +3.1 pp) and in the first half of the year (at a 23.1% share, +1.8 pp).

UK car market June 2023

The new car market United Kingdom June 2023 marked the 11th consecutive month of growth, with 177,266 new registrationsrepresenting a 25.8% increase compared to the same period of the previous year (140,958 units). In the first half as a whole, a growth of 18.4% was recorded, with 949,720 units compared to 802,079 in 2022.

The plug-in electric cars (ECV) showed significant growth in June, rising to 25.1% stake (+3.5 pp), with cars completely electricity (BEV) at 17.9% and vehicles 7.2% plug-in hybrids (PHEV) (compared to 16.1% and 5.5% last year). In the first semester, the PHE extension remained stable at 6.5% of share, while the BEV they registered a slight growth at 16.1% (+1.7 pp), bringing overall cars “with the plug” to 22.7% share (+1.9pp).

In the UK, 177,266 new cars were sold in June 2023

Both in June and in the first semester, le hybrid cars (HEV) recorded significant growth, reaching respectively the 31.7% (+3.0pp) and the 31.5% (+1.8pp).

Car market Spain June 2023

The car market Spain has registered 101,085 new registrations, an increase of 13.3% over last year, when total units were 89,252. In the first half, the growth was of 24.0%with 505,421 registrations compared to 407,758 in the previous period.

On the power front, the plug-in electric cars (ECV) have increased, reaching the11.8% share in June (+3.5 pp) and the11.0% in the first half (+1.7pp).

In Spain, 101,085 new cars were sold in June 2023

The cars completely electrical (BEV) recorded growth of 1.9 pp, reaching 5.4% share in June (4.7% in the semester, +1.2 pp), while vehicle sales plug-in hybrids (PHEV) increased by 1.6 pp, reaching 6.4% stake (6.3% in the January-June period, +0.5 pp). The hybrid cars (HEV) finally they also saw an increase in share, reaching 30.1% in June (+2.3 pp) and remaining in line with the first half (+1.7 pp).

