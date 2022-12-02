MEXICO CITY 02-Dec-2022.-The sale of light cars in Mexico linked its seventh consecutive increase in the annual rate after increasing 15.38 percent in Novemberwith what I know sold 95 thousand 568 unitsits highest volume for a month so far this year, according to data from Inegi.

“In November, you seesold to the public 95,568 unitss in the domestic market. In the period January-November of 2022 were commercialized 965 196 units“added the Inegi in its press release.

Five brands reported 53.90 percent of sales in November:

General Motors sold 14 thousand 496 vehicles

Nissan 14 thousand 235

Toyota 9 thousand 374

KIA 7 thousand 803

Chrysler 5 thousand 605

In cumulative terms, the car sales increased 5.22 percent yearly in the first 11 months of the year, to a total of 965 thousand 196 units.

It is worth mentioning that from January to November 2019, one year before the covid-19 pandemicI know sold one million 187 thousand 471 vehicles. This means that sales are 18.72 percent below the pre-coronavirus stage.

In the first 11 months of 2020, sales had an unprecedented decline of 28.89 percent, a 844 thousand 460 vehiclesdue to the measures implemented to control the pandemic and its health and economic effects.