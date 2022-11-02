At least 7 people were injured, two of them in a serious condition; driver was arrested
A car ran over protesters this Wednesday (2.Nov.2022) at a blockade on Washington Luiz Avenue in the city of Mirassol, in São Paulo. According to the Civil Police, the driver was arrested, at least 16 people were run over and 7 injured.
Social media posts show a gray Volkswagen Fox model car dragging people on the hood as it runs over other protesters.
GUYS pic.twitter.com/7oRhtKW08f
— matheus (@whomath) November 2, 2022
Watch (32sec):
This report is being updated.
#Car #runs #protesters #roadblock
Leave a Reply