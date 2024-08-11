Ciudad Juarez.- Five people who were at a party outside a house in the Las Haciendas neighborhood were run over by a hit-and-run driver on Saturday night.

Operational personnel from the General Coordination of Road Safety (CGSV) reported that they attended an accident at 11:30 p.m., where two adults and three minors were injured, who were on a bounce house and a table next to the inflatable.

Witnesses report that the driver of a car, of which there is no information, was traveling from north to south on Hacienda La Esperanza Street and upon reaching Hacienda Del Sol Street, he went straight into the children who were playing a bouncy castle and then hit those who were sitting around a table, and then crashed into a 2010 Ford Edge pickup truck that was properly parked.

The perpetrator managed to escape, leaving José Luis MH, 56 years old, Erick De la C., 43, Erick Tadeo R., 11, Ángel HM, 11, and Elían R., barely one year old, injured, who were transferred to different hospitals.