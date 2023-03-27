The checks that are made in the revision of a car are used to ascertain the perfect integrity of a vehicle to circulate safely. These are checks that are carried out by aspecialized workshop or at a facility Vehicle registration.

Car review, what are the checks at the visit and test?

During the revision the car are made a number of check on car mechanics: in particular, the law provides for the following checks:

brake operation;

steering smoothness;

visibility is optimal;

functioning of the electrical system, lights and direction indicators;

tire and suspension wear;

the integrity of the frame;

the regularity of noises and exhaust gases;

approved equipment.

The car subjected to inspection must be subjected to a series of checks required by law

“Regular” review outcome

If the car’s mechanics are OK, the review is “regular” (has “passed” the MOT) and the Motor Vehicle database is updated where the main information is stored: MOT date, vehicle km and future expiry. The end user is issued the coupon (picture below) which contains all the information.

The result of the verification is transcribed in the inspection certificate.

They cut the car inspection, the sticker that is issued and must be applied to the back of the car booklet

Self check review failed

If the inspection personnel find any shortcomingsthe review fails and these are divided into three different categories: “mild”, “severe” and “dangerous”.

If the car does not pass the MOT, it must be repaired and checked again

If the serviced vehicle does not appear suitable in the first classification, i.e. the one identified as Mildcan circulate a monthwithin which he must do the repairs indicated on the label and after which it must be subjected to a new control. In the most serious cases the car is suspended for circulation and it will be able to go back to circulation only after having received the necessary repairs and which have been checked again during the overhaul.

How to do it car inspection, a video explaining all the steps

What is checked at the visit and test for the car review

The revision procedure is the same throughout Europe.

Visual checks of the car MOT

The article Car review, what they check at sight and test comes from newsauto.it.

