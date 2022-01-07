After launching theincreased cost of overhaul auto from 1 November, the Government tried to mitigate the measure by introducing a bonus for revisions, who called “Good safe vehicles” equal to 9.95 euros.

From 1 November 2021 in fact the rate of the car overhaul has increased by approx 10 euros, coming to 79.02 euros, 18% more than the current ones € 66.88 and from January 3, 2022 the so-called may be required good safe vehicles.

Safe vehicle inspection bonus, how it works

The discount on the car inspection, in the form of bonus safe vehicles, is equal to 9.95 euros and is intended for motorists who from 2021 to 2023 will have to subject their vehicle to periodic inspection.

The bonus, which can be requested starting from January 3, 2022, is foreseen for a single motor vehicle and only once in the three-year period and may be required for reviews carried out by November 1, 2021, the day on which the tariff increase came into effect.

The bonus on the car inspection is € 9.95

The discount would thus cancel the increase, at least initially. In fact, the cost of the overhaul has passed from 45 to 54.95 euros (+ 22%). To this price we must then add the VAT (22%), the motorization rate (10.20 euros) and the postal costs (1.78 euros), for a total of 79.02 euros.

How to claim the review bonus

To request the revisions bonus, simply log in to the IT platform Good safe vehicles through Public digital identity system (Spid), Electronic identity card (Cie) or National Service Charter (Cns), fill in the form available on the platform and attach the copy of the certificate of the payment of the revision. The refund arrives directly on the Bank account.

Revision bonus, limited fund

The 9.95 inspection bonus on balance is likely to be a hoax for most motorists, given the only 4 million euros of financial coverage.

For the “safe vehicles” revision bonus, the Government has allocated only 4 million euros, insufficient on paper

In fact, to use it are the first who access it. The bonus, as calculated by Quattroruote, barely covers 402 thousand people a year out of 17 million (16 million in private centers and one million in the headquarters of the motorization). In practice, without further refinancing the bonus as it is is completely useless.

