After launching theincreased cost of overhaul car from November 1, 2021the Government has tried to mitigate the higher costs by introducing a review bonuses car 2023, which he called “good safe vehicles” equal to 9.95 euros. From 1 November 2021 in fact the rate of the car MOT has been increased by approx 10 eurosarriving at 79.02 euros18% more than the previous rate of 66.88 euros. The bonus was introduced by the 2022 Budget Law to compensate for the new revision prices.

How to claim the bonus revision car 2023

To request the car inspection bonus equal to €9.95 it is necessary to access the IT platform Good safe vehicles through it Spid, Electronic identity card (Cie) or National Service Card (CNS), fill in the template available on the platform e to attach there copy of the receipt of payment for the revision. The refund arrives directly on the Bank account banking.

The discount on the car inspection, in the form of bonuses safe vehiclesequal to 9.95 eurosis intended for motorists who from 2021 until 2023 will have to submit their vehicle to periodic inspection.

When to ask for reimbursement of the revision

Reimbursement through the car inspection bonus is foreseen for a single motor vehicle and only once in the three-year period and can be requested by March 31, 2023for vehicle inspections carried out in 2022. From 9:00 on April 3, 2023 it will only be possible to request the contribution for the revisions carried out during the 2023.

The car inspection bonus is 9.95 euros

The car overhaul bonus thus cancels out the past increase in the cost of the overhaul from 45 to 54.95 euros (+22%). To this price must then be added the VAT (22%), the motorization rate (10.20 euros) and the postage costs (1.78 euros), for a total of 79.02 euros.

