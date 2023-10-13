First nine months of 2023 in full swing for the car assistance sector. In fact, workshop activities reached high levels of activity in the summer and then remained stable in September as well. This is what emerges from the opinions expressed by the operators analyzed by the Barometer on the sentiment of the car assistance sector, developed by the Autopromotec Observatory on the basis of surveys conducted on a representative sample of Italian car repair workshops.

Values ​​in line with those of May and June

In September the difference (balance) between the percentage of car repairers who indicated the level of workshop activity as “high” and the percentage of car repairers who instead rated it as “low” was equal to 12. This is a value in line with those recorded in May and June (14 in both months) and lower than the values ​​of July (18) and August (17), months in which, traditionally, workshop activities are more frequent. The good momentum of the workshops is underlined above all by the fact that, in September 2022, the difference between the percentage of car repairers who indicated the level of workshop activity as high and the percentage of those who rated it as low was only 5 (i.e. 7 points less than in 2023).

The level of workshop prices is also under scrutiny

In addition to analyzing the sentiment of operators on the activities, the Barometer of the Autopromotec Observatory also took into consideration the level of workshop prices. In September, there were more operators who judged prices to be high than those who judged them to be low, as demonstrated by the balance of 10, down compared to August but in line with previous months.

Stability forecasts

Finally, sentiment provides a look at the forecasts for the rest of 2023. 73% of those interviewed expect stable demand for workshop activities for December, while those who expect an increase in activity (22%) significantly outnumber those who expect a decrease (5%). Regarding prices, however, all operators agree that levels will not fall: 85% expect stability and 15% an increase.