Car repairs, consumer associations against the government: “It has given in to the insurance companies”

Clash between consumer associations and the government, accused of favoring insurance lobbies. The area of ​​contention is repairs in the event of a car accident: the associations point the finger at the clauses to push drivers to turn to affiliated body shops, with high penalties for those who turn to a trusted repairer.

Clauses which, according to those who defend insurance, would make it possible to combat fraud and speculation and guarantee customers lower premiums. The associations have a different opinion and have announced a complaint to the Antitrust asking to investigate the conditions they consider illegitimate.

A battle that also ended in the Senate, where two apparently identical amendments to the Competition bill were presented. Both, according to what La Repubblica reports, state that consumers must be able to choose the body shop they prefer. One of the two, however, imposes “the obligation to repay the amount corresponding to the reduction granted by the insured who has benefited from the relevant premium reduction”, therefore, according to the associations, obliges him to pay for the choice to bring his own car to a trusted mechanic. The government responded to the protests by withdrawing both amendments, both the one considered to be in favor of consumers and the one accused of favoring businesses. A result that does not satisfy Stefano Mannacio, Assoutenti insurance manager, according to whom “now the insurance companies know they have the government on their side. And this favorable climate will be an incentive to continue applying the noose clauses.”

Even before the government’s decision, Assoutenti, Adusbef, Casa del Consumatore, Ctcu, Codici, Confconsumatori and Movimento consumers together with other associations such as Federcarrozzieri, the Road Victims association and the national union of insurance agents had signed a document stating that the clauses of the companies “not only have the effect of distorting competition in the repair market but also, much more seriously, of allowing insurance companies to continue to abuse their dominant position”.

The system of repairs under agreement, according to the signatories, “risks affecting the quality and safety of repairs. It is clear that repairing on behalf of the car owner is different from doing so on behalf of the debtor”.